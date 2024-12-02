scriptCyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert | Cyclone Fengal: 19 Dead Across India and Sri Lanka, Seven Trapped in Tamil Nadu Rubble, Red Alert Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

Cyclone Fengal has affected the lives of people in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall.

ChennaiDec 02, 2024 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyclone Fengal: South India is witnessing the devastating impact of Cyclone Fengal. The storm has affected daily life. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four districts of Kerala (Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur) today. Similarly, an alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada and other districts, as well as in the southern coastal region of Nellore.

19 deaths in Sri Lanka

Cyclone Fengal has affected the lives of people in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall. So far, 19 people have died in Sri Lanka and India since Saturday. This includes 15 deaths in Sri Lanka and three in Chennai.
Local elders say that Puducherry witnessed such a natural disaster three decades ago. The main roads and streets are flooded due to heavy rainfall. Transport services have been affected, and voluntary organisations like Puducherry Heritage Round Table 167 have assisted the government’s efforts by providing food packets to people in relief camps.

Relief camps

Due to this cyclone, more than 1,000 people have been sent to 32 relief camps. Meanwhile, 49 relief camps have been set up in Villupuram. In Tiruvannamalai, seven people are trapped in debris due to heavy rainfall, and the NDRF team is working to rescue them.

News / National News / Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

National News

Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

in 5 hours

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

UP News

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

in 4 hours

Delhi Elections: Kejriwal says ‘No’ to alliance, Congress responds with tough stance

Political

Delhi Elections: Kejriwal says ‘No’ to alliance, Congress responds with tough stance

25 minutes ago

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

National News

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

in 23 minutes

Latest National News

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

UP News

Farmers’ Protest: Long traffic jams at all Noida borders as farmers march to Delhi

in 4 hours

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

National News

Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

in 23 minutes

Case filed against person claiming EVM hacking, election commission calls video fake

National News

Case filed against person claiming EVM hacking, election commission calls video fake

in 9 minutes

Rajasthan News : New Bus to Run Between Udaipur-Jaipur from 1st December

National News

Rajasthan News : New Bus to Run Between Udaipur-Jaipur from 1st December

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.