Cyclone Fengal: 19 dead across India and Sri Lanka, seven trapped in Tamil Nadu rubble, IMD issues red alert

19 deaths in Sri Lanka Cyclone Fengal has affected the lives of people in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall. So far, 19 people have died in Sri Lanka and India since Saturday. This includes 15 deaths in Sri Lanka and three in Chennai.

Local elders say that Puducherry witnessed such a natural disaster three decades ago. The main roads and streets are flooded due to heavy rainfall. Transport services have been affected, and voluntary organisations like Puducherry Heritage Round Table 167 have assisted the government’s efforts by providing food packets to people in relief camps.