National News

After Devastating Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Montha Hits Odisha; One Fatality Reported

Cyclone Montha has made landfall in Odisha after causing heavy devastation in Andhra Pradesh and submerging over 43,000 hectares of crops, where 11,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations and its impact will continue for the next 6 hours.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

Cyclone Montha

Image: ANI

After causing severe devastation in Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Montha has now reached Odisha. The cyclone made landfall on the coast (Gopalpura Beach) in the Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday morning, passing through Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. As a result, normal life has been severely affected in more than 15 districts of the state. Along with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the impact of this storm is also being observed in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Winds are blowing at a speed of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) here. However, the storm has started to weaken gradually, but according to the Meteorological Department, its impact will persist for the next 6 hours despite the landfall.

Heavy damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

The cyclone made landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around 7 PM on Tuesday. During this time, winds blew at a speed of 100 kmph, causing trees to fall. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued people and moved them to safe locations. Consequently, more than 43,000 hectares of crops in the state were submerged, causing losses to over 83,000 farmers. According to information, the cyclone has affected 292 mandals and 1,712 villages. Heavy rains due to Montha necessitated the opening of gates of the Veligallu Project. Meanwhile, in the village of Makangudem in the Konaseema district, a tree fell on a house due to strong winds, and an elderly woman residing in the house died after being trapped under it. Reports of two other people being injured in other incidents of uprooted trees have also surfaced.

11,000 people evacuated to safety in Odisha

The storm has now reached Gopalpur Beach in Odisha. As a result, high waves are rising in the sea, and winds are blowing at a speed of 90-100 kmph. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the cyclone, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in 8 districts of the state, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. For safety purposes, rescue teams have evacuated 11,000 people from these areas and moved them to safe locations. To keep the situation under control, 30 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and 5 teams of NDRF are deployed on the ground. The state's CM, Mohan Charan Majhi, has stated that his government is fully prepared to face this storm.

Impact of the storm also visible in other states

According to the IMD, besides the four primarily affected states, the impact of this cyclone is also being observed in Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, and light to heavy rainfall may occur in these states for the next 3 days due to it. Changes in weather have also been observed in Hyderabad, Telangana, due to the cyclone. The state's Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and several other districts today. The impact of this storm is also being seen in many parts of Rajasthan, with continuous rain occurring in several districts as a result.

Updated on:

29 Oct 2025 12:21 pm

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 12:20 pm

English News / National News / After Devastating Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Montha Hits Odisha; One Fatality Reported

