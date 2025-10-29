After Devastating Andhra Pradesh, Cyclone Montha Hits Odisha; One Fatality Reported

The cyclone made landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around 7 PM on Tuesday. During this time, winds blew at a speed of 100 kmph, causing trees to fall. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued people and moved them to safe locations. Consequently, more than 43,000 hectares of crops in the state were submerged, causing losses to over 83,000 farmers. According to information, the cyclone has affected 292 mandals and 1,712 villages. Heavy rains due to Montha necessitated the opening of gates of the Veligallu Project. Meanwhile, in the village of Makangudem in the Konaseema district, a tree fell on a house due to strong winds, and an elderly woman residing in the house died after being trapped under it. Reports of two other people being injured in other incidents of uprooted trees have also surfaced.