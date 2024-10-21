scriptCyclonic Storm Dana: Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ Will Create Havoc, IMD Issues Warning | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Cyclonic Storm Dana: Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ Will Create Havoc, IMD Issues Warning

IMD Weather Forecast: IMD has informed about the weather update, stating that four states in South India are at risk of a cyclonic storm, which may bring severe storms and heavy rainfall.

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

As the monsoon is bidding farewell, a cyclonic storm is again threatening South India. The southwest monsoon has departed, and the northeast monsoon has become active. The IMD has updated that a low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation, which has activated Cyclonic Storm Dana. This storm may hit the coast of South India on October 23-24.
IMD has issued a warning, considering the possibility of a cyclonic storm, and has alerted four states in South India. It is predicted that stormy winds with speeds of 100-120 km per hour may occur, along with heavy rainfall. The state government has advised people to stay indoors, and schools and colleges may be closed. Work-from-home orders may also be issued.

IMD’s Warning

IMD has issued an alert for four states in South India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on October 26. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Goa, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh may also experience the effects of the weather in these four states, with light to moderate rainfall expected.

