Cyclonic Storm Dana: Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’ Will Create Havoc, IMD Issues Warning

IMD has issued a warning, considering the possibility of a cyclonic storm, and has alerted four states in South India. It is predicted that stormy winds with speeds of 100-120 km per hour may occur, along with heavy rainfall. The state government has advised people to stay indoors, and schools and colleges may be closed. Work-from-home orders may also be issued.

IMD’s Warning IMD has issued an alert for four states in South India, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on October 26. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Goa, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh may also experience the effects of the weather in these four states, with light to moderate rainfall expected.