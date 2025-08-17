Dahi Handi Festival Tragedy: Two Dead, Over 200 Injured

According to BMC and government hospitals, by 12:30 am on Saturday, 210 injuries were reported. Of these, 68 are still undergoing treatment, while 142 were discharged after receiving first aid. Central Mumbai hospitals recorded 91 injuries, with 60 still under treatment and 31 discharged. Eastern suburbs reported 45 injuries, and western suburbs reported 74. All injured are under medical supervision, and it is expected that most Govindas (participants) will be discharged from hospitals by Sunday or Monday.