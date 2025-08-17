Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Dahi Handi Festival Tragedy: Two Dead, Over 200 Injured

Two people died and over 200 were injured during the traditional Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Dahi Handi (Image: IANS)

Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, was observed with great enthusiasm across India on 16 August 2025. Temples from Mathura and Vrindavan to every corner of the country were elaborately decorated with flowers, lights, and colours. At midnight, temples resonated with the grand aarti of Lord Krishna and devotional songs, marking his joyous birth anniversary. Devotees offered Makhan-Mishri (butter and sugar candy) as a sweet offering, remembering Lord Krishna's leelas (divine acts) and immersing themselves in prayers.

Two Deaths, Over 200 Injured

However, the brilliance of the traditional Dahi Handi festival, held during Janmashtami in Maharashtra, was overshadowed by accidents this year. News of two deaths and over 200 injuries in separate incidents turned the festive fervour into mourning.

Accident During Dahi Handi Formation

In Mumbai's Mankhurd area, 25-year-old Jagmohan Shivkiron Chaudhary tragically died while forming a human pyramid for the Dahi Handi. He fell from the first floor and was immediately taken to Shatabdi Govandi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. In another tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy also lost his life.

210 Injuries Reported from Hospitals

According to BMC and government hospitals, by 12:30 am on Saturday, 210 injuries were reported. Of these, 68 are still undergoing treatment, while 142 were discharged after receiving first aid. Central Mumbai hospitals recorded 91 injuries, with 60 still under treatment and 31 discharged. Eastern suburbs reported 45 injuries, and western suburbs reported 74. All injured are under medical supervision, and it is expected that most Govindas (participants) will be discharged from hospitals by Sunday or Monday.

Inspired by Lord Krishna's Childhood Leelas

The Dahi Handi festival is inspired by the childhood leelas of Lord Krishna, where he playfully stole butter with his friends. This is why he is also called 'Makhan Chor' (butter thief). Every year in Mumbai, Govinda teams participate in a competition to break the handi (pot) by forming human pyramids to reach the pot hung at a height. This festival is a symbol of devotion and enthusiasm, but this year, accidents cast a shadow over its joy.

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 11:17 am

English News / National News / Dahi Handi Festival Tragedy: Two Dead, Over 200 Injured
