PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

PM Modi’s Mahakumbh Visit: According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Prayagraj on 5 February. Security is being tightened in the Sangam area and surrounding regions in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Maha Kumbh 2025: The Mahakumbh is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Kumbh Mela presents a spectacle of diverse saints and ascetics (sant-mahant). Devotees, after taking a dip in the Sangam, visit the saints’ camps to seek blessings and witness their unique appearances. This is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Prayagraj on February 5th. During this potential visit, he is expected to review several important government schemes and participate in various programmes. Stringent security arrangements will be implemented in the Sangam area and its surroundings during the Prime Minister’s visit. The administration has instructed officials to ensure all preparations are completed on time.

A Yogi Cabinet meeting will be held in Prayagraj on January 22nd during the Mahakumbh. Subsequently, Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Mahakumbh on January 27th. His schedule has been released, including a Sangam bath, Ganga Puja, and meetings with officials. Given the Home Minister’s arrival, the police and other security agencies are on high alert. Intensive surveillance is being maintained at major intersections and event venues across the city.

Rajnath Singh participated in religious rituals at significant locations such as Akshay Vat, Patalpuri Temple, Saraswati Kund, and Hanuman Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing arrangements and security measures for the large influx of visitors.

It is anticipated that the Vice President will take a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj on February 1st. A visit by the President to Prayagraj on February 10th is also likely. During his visit, the President may participate in several key events in the city. Given the arrival of these high-ranking leaders, administrative and security preparations have been heightened to the maximum level.

Uttar Pradesh Police are paying special attention to security arrangements. The deployment of security forces at key locations has been increased. Special security teams have been activated. Surveillance is being conducted using drones and CCTV cameras. Police officials stated that every aspect of security is being closely monitored to prevent any untoward incident. The administration is also appealing to the general public to cooperate and follow security protocols.

