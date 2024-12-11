Dausa Borewell Rescue: Plan B launched as 5-year-old Aryan trapped for 44 hours

Since Aryan fell into the borewell, his mother, Guddi Devi, has been in a state of shock. None of the family members have eaten anything yet. Aryan fell into the 175-foot-deep open borewell near his house on Monday afternoon while playing with his mother. The administration started the rescue operation immediately, but even after 44 hours, there is no hope of rescuing Aryan.

The administration had dug a 20-foot-deep pit near the borewell to rescue Aryan, but it failed. Then, the NDRF and SDRF teams used a hook-like device to try to pull Aryan out, but it also failed. After this, the administration used a local makeshift arrangement, but it too failed.

Plan B Begins Now, the administration has started Plan B. According to this plan, a pit will be dug near the borewell using a piling machine, and a tunnel will be made to reach Aryan. This tunnel will be used to rescue Aryan. The NDRF team has started digging the pit, and the rescue operation is expected to be completed in 7-8 hours.

20 Feet of Excavation in One Hour According to the NDRF team, about 20 feet of excavation is being done in one hour. It is expected that the rescue operation will be completed in 7-8 hours.

Water Level in Borewell Increases The water level in the borewell where Aryan is stuck has increased. The rescue team is trying to prevent the water from rising further. Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reached the village on Monday night and stayed with the villagers throughout the night. Meena has assured the family and villagers that the government is ready to do whatever it takes to rescue Aryan.

Large Number of Resources Deployed District Collector Devendra Kumar has been monitoring the rescue operation since last night. He said that a large number of resources have been deployed to rescue Aryan. Dozens of tractors have been used to remove the soil. The NDRF team has also set up equipment to directly pull Aryan out of the borewell.