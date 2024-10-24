Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

The room where the body was kept was filled with dirt and garbage. The hospital administration is careless and uses the same room to store waste, including placenta and other medical waste. This has turned the room into a habitat for rats, which have gnawed at bodies in the past as well. A few days ago, the body of a person who died in a train accident was also chewed on by rats in the same hospital.

The deceased, 20-year-old Harsh Tailor, was a resident of Ward 2. He was pursuing his final year of BA and lived with his grandmother. On Wednesday evening, he hanged himself. The police recovered his body and brought it to the CHC hospital. A suicide note was also found with the body, which read, ‘Mother, Father, forgive me. I couldn’t live the life I wanted, and I couldn’t become a good son either… Sorry.’