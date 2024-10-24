scriptDead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus | Latest News | Patrika News
Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

A few days ago, the body of a person who died in a train accident was also chewed on by rats in the same hospital.

Rajasthan has witnessed a shocking case of negligence at a CHC hospital. A dead body brought to the hospital on Wednesday night was partially gnawed at by rats. The body had been kept in a small room, as there was no mortuary or deep freezer. The rats gnawed away at the upper part of the body, which had been left uncovered. When the relatives saw the injuries to the nose and forehead, they were furious. However, the hospital staff calmed them and handed over the body after the post-mortem.
The room where the body was kept was filled with dirt and garbage. The hospital administration is careless and uses the same room to store waste, including placenta and other medical waste. This has turned the room into a habitat for rats, which have gnawed at bodies in the past as well. A few days ago, the body of a person who died in a train accident was also chewed on by rats in the same hospital.
The deceased, 20-year-old Harsh Tailor, was a resident of Ward 2. He was pursuing his final year of BA and lived with his grandmother. On Wednesday evening, he hanged himself. The police recovered his body and brought it to the CHC hospital. A suicide note was also found with the body, which read, ‘Mother, Father, forgive me. I couldn’t live the life I wanted, and I couldn’t become a good son either… Sorry.’

