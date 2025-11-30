Deadline for SIR Update Extended by 7 Days in 12 States, Election Commission Issues New Schedule

According to information, the Election Commission took this decision following concerns raised by political parties. Political parties had complained to the Election Commission that there is a shortage of BLOs (Booth Level Officers) in many places across the country, making it difficult to complete the work on time. For this reason, the Commission has extended the SIR deadline by 7 days in all 12 states. It is noteworthy that the previous deadline for completing the SIR process was December 4. The new deadline is now December 11.