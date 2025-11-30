Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Deadline for SIR Update Extended by 7 Days in 12 States, Election Commission Issues New Schedule

The work of SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories of the country. The Election Commission took this decision after concerns raised by political parties.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

CG SIR Process

Image: Patrika

The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, currently underway in 12 states and Union Territories, by 7 days. The Commission has issued a new schedule, superseding its previous order. Consequently, the final dates for enumeration, reorganization of booths, publication of draft rolls, and the claims and objections process have all been extended.

SIR is ongoing in these states

Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, is being conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The Commission stated that this extension was deemed necessary to make the electoral rolls more accurate, updated, and well-organised.

Why the Election Commission took this decision

According to information, the Election Commission took this decision following concerns raised by political parties. Political parties had complained to the Election Commission that there is a shortage of BLOs (Booth Level Officers) in many places across the country, making it difficult to complete the work on time. For this reason, the Commission has extended the SIR deadline by 7 days in all 12 states. It is noteworthy that the previous deadline for completing the SIR process was December 4. The new deadline is now December 11.

What is the new SIR schedule

Enumeration Period (door-to-door verification) - Until December 11, 2025 (Thursday)
Reorganisation/Restructuring of Polling Stations - Until December 11, 2025 (Thursday)
Updating Control Tables and Preparing Draft Rolls - December 12, 2025 (Friday) to December 15, 2025 (Monday)
Publication of Draft Electoral Roll - December 16, 2025 (Tuesday)
Period for Filing Claims and Objections - December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday)
Notice Phase (Issuance of notice, hearing, verification, and decision) - This process by the ERO along with the disposal of claims and objections.
Duration - December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) to February 7, 2026 (Saturday)

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 02:26 pm

Deadline for SIR Update Extended by 7 Days in 12 States, Election Commission Issues New Schedule

