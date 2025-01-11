Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

According to media reports, the accused, Majan Raza, hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He studied at GRM School in Bareilly. Pandit KK Shankhdhar, a VHP leader from Bareilly, noticed the threatening message on the accused’s Facebook post on 10 January. He subsequently shared the post on social media and tagged ADG Bareilly and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Bareilly Police Arrest the Accused Following the viral post, the police and intelligence department were put on high alert. Late Friday night, Bareilly police arrested the accused. Bareilly Police stated on their social media handle: “A case has been registered at Premnagar Police Station, Bareilly. The accused has been arrested, and further action is being taken as per the rules.” Following the viral post, the police and intelligence department were put on high alert. Late Friday night, Bareilly police arrested the accused. Bareilly Police stated on their social media handle: “A case has been registered at Premnagar Police Station, Bareilly. The accused has been arrested, and further action is being taken as per the rules.”

थाना प्रेमनगर, बरेली पर प्रकरण के संबंध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार अग्रेत्तर कार्यवाही की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZHZYL5NkK9 — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 11, 2025 Five Facebook Posts by the Accused 1. He challenged the presence of temples everywhere and threatened to rape girls. 1. He challenged the presence of temples everywhere and threatened to rape girls.

2. He challenged Yogi Adityanath and wrote “Insha Allah” while issuing threats. 3. He made a threatening post regarding the Maha Kumbh, writing: “Hindus, your Maha Kumbh is approaching; we Muslims will not let it happen.”

4. He claimed that 2025 will be the final year of the Ram Mandir. 5. He stated: “We have already attacked you at the Hartmann Ramleela (Bareilly); in the future, we will also abduct girls.”