December School Holidays: Schools to Remain Closed from December 11-14 in Several States, Children Rejoice

In Kerala, schools will be closed on December 11 due to the second phase of local body elections. In Jammu and Kashmir, schools have been closed due to the cold wave and snowfall. Schools in the winter zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14. Furthermore, schools will continue to be closed thereafter, as all schools up to Class 12 in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir will be shut for the entire month of December. In Jammu and Kashmir, pre-primary schools will be closed from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 1 to 8, the holidays will be from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 9 to 12, the holidays will be from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. Additionally, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, schools in rain-affected districts will be closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14.