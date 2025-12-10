10 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

December School Holidays: Schools to Remain Closed from December 11-14 in Several States, Children Rejoice

December School Holidays: Schools in some states across the country will be closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14. The school closures have brought joy to the children.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

School Holidays

The weather in the country has taken a turn, and the chill is starting to intensify. In many states, people are shivering due to the cold wave. This adverse weather significantly impacts young children, who face difficulties in attending school. Along with the cold, dense fog also blankets many states in the mornings. Consequently, children are eagerly awaiting school holidays. Although winter holidays have not yet begun in most parts of the country, some states have declared school holidays between December 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Holidays in These States

In Kerala, schools will be closed on December 11 due to the second phase of local body elections. In Jammu and Kashmir, schools have been closed due to the cold wave and snowfall. Schools in the winter zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14. Furthermore, schools will continue to be closed thereafter, as all schools up to Class 12 in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir will be shut for the entire month of December. In Jammu and Kashmir, pre-primary schools will be closed from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 1 to 8, the holidays will be from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026. For children from Class 9 to 12, the holidays will be from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026. Additionally, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, schools in rain-affected districts will be closed on December 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Children Rejoice, Parents and Teachers Also Get Relief

The school holidays have brought joy to the children. They are excited about not having to go to school due to the harsh weather. Along with the children, their parents and teachers are also relieved and happy.

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 01:02 pm

