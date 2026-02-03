3 February 2026,

Tuesday

National News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails US tariff cut to 18 per cent as a ‘historic moment’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the India-US trade agreement and tariff reduction, calling it a "historic moment." He stated that the reduction of tariffs to 18% by the Donald Trump administration would take the economic relations between the two countries to new heights.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: IANS)

Rajnath Singh on US Tariffs: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has welcomed the reduction in tariffs imposed by the United States on India. Praising the decision of President Donald Trump, he said on Tuesday that the reduction of tariffs by America to 18 per cent is a historic moment. He expressed hope that this will take bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries to new heights.

In a post on social media platform X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

It is to be noted that the United States has reduced reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. A White House official also confirmed to news agency ANI that India will now face only an 18 per cent tariff. Additionally, the US will remove the 25 per cent tariff imposed due to the purchase of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in an interaction with a private Indian TV channel, confirmed the trade deal with India. However, he clarified that while the agreement will be signed in the coming days, the deal between India and the United States is almost final.

Updated on:

03 Feb 2026 08:13 am

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 08:01 am

News / National News / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails US tariff cut to 18 per cent as a ‘historic moment’
