Delhi 2025 Election Results: Shah Declares End to ‘Reign of Lies,’ Maliwal Sees Divine Justice

Delhi Assembly Elections were held on 5 February. ‘This is a defeat of arrogance and anarchy’ Amidst the counting of votes for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commented on the BJP’s growing lead in the trends. He said that the reign of lies in Delhi has ended. This is a defeat of arrogance and anarchy. He further stated that this is a victory of the people of Delhi’s faith in ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and Modi’s vision of development. Hearty thanks to the people of Delhi for this resounding mandate. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP is committed to fulfilling all its promises and making Delhi the world’s number 1 capital.

Delhi will become a model capital under Modi’s leadership: Shah Posting on X, Amit Shah wrote that the people of Delhi have shown that the public cannot be misled by false promises again and again. The public has responded through their votes to the polluted Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and open liquor shops in every lane. I heartily congratulate all the BJP workers, President JP Nadda, and state president Virendra Sachdeva who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi. Whether it is the respect of women, the self-respect of unauthorised colony dwellers, or the immense possibilities of self-employment, under the leadership of Modiji, Delhi will now become a model capital.