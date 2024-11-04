Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

AQI crosses 400 at many places In Delhi NCR, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 278, Gurugram 276, Ghaziabad 294, Greater Noida 240, and Noida 304. In 10 areas of Delhi, the AQI level has crossed 400. Anand Vihar recorded 432, Ashok Vihar 408, Bawana 406, Jahangirpuri 412, Mundka 402, NSIT Dwarka 411, Punjabi Bagh 404, Rohini 406, Vivek Vihar 418, and Wazirpur 411.

People facing breathing difficulties Due to this, people are facing breathing difficulties and throat irritation. In 25 areas of Delhi, the AQI level is between 300 and 400. Alipur recorded 385, Aya Nagar 369, Mathura Road 362, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 381, Dwarka Sector 8 395, IGI Airport 371, Dilshad Garden 302, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 353, Lodi Road 305, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 378, Najafgarh 370, Narela 375, Nehru Nagar 398, New Moti Bag 400, North Campus DU 389, Patparganj 400, Pushta 350, RK Puram 392, Shadipur 375, Arvindo Marg 366, and Siri Fort 366.