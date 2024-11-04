scriptDelhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

Delhi Air Pollution: The air pollution situation in Delhi, the capital of the country, has become worrisome. Due to pollution, citizens are facing difficulties even in taking morning walks.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 11:59 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Air Pollution: The air pollution situation in Delhi, the capital of the country, has become worrisome. Due to pollution, citizens are facing difficulties even in taking morning walks. This is particularly concerning for children and the elderly. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) was 373 at 6:15 am on Monday, which falls under the severe category.

AQI crosses 400 at many places

In Delhi NCR, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 278, Gurugram 276, Ghaziabad 294, Greater Noida 240, and Noida 304. In 10 areas of Delhi, the AQI level has crossed 400. Anand Vihar recorded 432, Ashok Vihar 408, Bawana 406, Jahangirpuri 412, Mundka 402, NSIT Dwarka 411, Punjabi Bagh 404, Rohini 406, Vivek Vihar 418, and Wazirpur 411.

People facing breathing difficulties

Due to this, people are facing breathing difficulties and throat irritation. In 25 areas of Delhi, the AQI level is between 300 and 400. Alipur recorded 385, Aya Nagar 369, Mathura Road 362, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 381, Dwarka Sector 8 395, IGI Airport 371, Dilshad Garden 302, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 353, Lodi Road 305, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 378, Najafgarh 370, Narela 375, Nehru Nagar 398, New Moti Bag 400, North Campus DU 389, Patparganj 400, Pushta 350, RK Puram 392, Shadipur 375, Arvindo Marg 366, and Siri Fort 366.

A thick layer of fog covers the city

In Delhi, a thick layer of fog has covered the city due to pollution. People are hesitant to venture out unnecessarily. They are checking the AQI level before going out for morning walks, especially.

News / National News / Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

National News

TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

in 2 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Bollywood

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

in 3 hours

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

in 5 hours

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

National News

Special Train: A Boom for Passengers! Railway Announces 195 Special Trains from Delhi for Chhath Puja

in 4 hours

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

National News

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

in 3 hours

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.