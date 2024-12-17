scriptDelhi Airport: First in India to Connect 150 Destinations | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Airport: First in India to Connect 150 Destinations

This follows the recent launch of direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK) by Thai AirAsia X.

New DelhiDec 17, 2024 / 02:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi International Airport: Delhi International Airport has achieved a significant milestone. It has become the first airport in India to connect to 150 destinations, solidifying its position as a global aviation hub. This follows the recent launch of direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK) by Thai AirAsia X.

India’s First Airport to Connect 150 Destinations

Operated by an Airbus A330 aircraft, this route will initially run twice a week. Plans are underway to double its frequency to four times a week by mid-January 2025. Commenting on this achievement, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar expressed his delight, stating that connecting 150 destinations is a testament to their unwavering commitment to enhancing global connectivity and providing a world-class travel experience.

Delhi Airport Creates a New Record

Videh Kumar further added that they are all proud to be taking India into a new era of aviation and are dedicated to becoming the preferred hub for travellers worldwide. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) emphasised its continuous efforts to expand global connectivity. In recent years, the airport has added over 20 exclusive international destinations. This expansion aims to increase travel options for those travelling across continents.

Number of Airports Doubled in 10 Years

According to recent information provided by the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, the number of operational airports in the country has more than doubled in the last 10 years. In 2014, flights operated from 74 airports, while in 2024, air services were operating from 158 airports across the country. Simultaneously, under the UDAN scheme, air services have been successfully launched on 613 routes. 87 airports have been added, boosting regional connectivity.

