Delhi Airport: First in India to Connect 150 Destinations

India’s First Airport to Connect 150 Destinations Operated by an Airbus A330 aircraft, this route will initially run twice a week. Plans are underway to double its frequency to four times a week by mid-January 2025. Commenting on this achievement, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar expressed his delight, stating that connecting 150 destinations is a testament to their unwavering commitment to enhancing global connectivity and providing a world-class travel experience.

Delhi Airport Creates a New Record Videh Kumar further added that they are all proud to be taking India into a new era of aviation and are dedicated to becoming the preferred hub for travellers worldwide. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) emphasised its continuous efforts to expand global connectivity. In recent years, the airport has added over 20 exclusive international destinations. This expansion aims to increase travel options for those travelling across continents.