Delhi Airport: More Than 100 Flights Cancelled, Disruptions for 90 Days

A major runway at Delhi Airport, runway 10/28, will be closed for upgrades from 15 June to 15 September 2025. Approximately 114 flights will be cancelled daily during this period.

Jun 07, 2025 / 12:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Flight Cancelled: Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) may face disruption for the next 90 days. From 15 June to 15 September 2025, a major runway, 10/28, will be closed for upgrades. Approximately 114 flights will be cancelled daily, and 43 will experience schedule changes, causing inconvenience to travellers.

Why the Runway Upgrade?

According to Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the upgrade to runway 10/28 aims to improve flight safety and efficiency during foggy winter conditions. The upgrade will improve the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and implement a CAT-3 B system at both ends of the runway. This system will assist in the safe landing and take-off of aircraft in low visibility, particularly during the dense winter fog.

Flight Impact

The runway closure will affect approximately 7% of Delhi Airport’s total flight capacity. 57 departure flights will be cancelled, and many others will have their schedules altered. DIAL has ensured that in sectors with multiple flights, the impact of cancellations will be limited to 8-9%. The new schedule has already been published to allow passengers to plan their journeys in advance.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines in advance. Before travelling, check the flight schedule and updates on the official Delhi Airport website (www.newdelhiairport.in).

Previous Similar Situation

A similar runway closure was attempted in April 2025, but it had to be halted due to significant disruption to flight schedules. The runway was reopened in May following the intervention of the Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu. This time, DIAL has planned more effectively to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Long-Term Benefits

While this closure will cause temporary inconvenience to passengers, the runway upgrade will significantly reduce flight delays and cancellations during the winter months. DIAL states that this step will make Delhi Airport more reliable and resilient to weather challenges.

