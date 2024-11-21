scriptDelhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who’s contesting from where | Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who&#39;s contesting from where | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who’s contesting from where

Delhi AAP Candidate First List Out: The Aam Aadmi Party has released the first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections.

New DelhiNov 21, 2024 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi AAP Candidate First List Out: The Aam Aadmi Party has released the first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections. It’s worth mentioning that there are still three months left for the elections in Delhi. The Election Commission has not yet announced the election schedule. By releasing the list of candidates, AAP has surprised everyone. Let’s know which leader has been made a candidate from which seat.
The Aam Aadmi Party has released the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections, which includes 11 candidates. The list includes Anil Jha, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Somesh Shokeen, who recently joined AAP.
The first list of AAP for the Delhi Assembly Elections –

Anil Jha will be the AAP candidate from Kirari

Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chattarpur

Sarita Singh will be the AAP candidate from Rohatas Nagar
Deepak Singla will contest from Vishwas Nagar

Zubair Chaudhary will be the AAP candidate from Seelampur

BB Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Lakshmi Nagar

Ram Singh Netaji will contest from Badarpur
Manoj Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar

Somesh Shokeen will be the AAP candidate from Matiala

Gaurav Sharma will contest from Ghonda

Veer Singh Dhingan will contest from Seemapuri

