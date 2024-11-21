Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP unveils first list of candidates – check who’s contesting from where

The Aam Aadmi Party has released the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections, which includes 11 candidates. The list includes Anil Jha, Veer Singh Dhingan, and Somesh Shokeen, who recently joined AAP.

The first list of AAP for the Delhi Assembly Elections – Anil Jha will be the AAP candidate from Kirari Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chattarpur Sarita Singh will be the AAP candidate from Rohatas Nagar

Deepak Singla will contest from Vishwas Nagar Zubair Chaudhary will be the AAP candidate from Seelampur BB Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Lakshmi Nagar Ram Singh Netaji will contest from Badarpur

Manoj Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar Somesh Shokeen will be the AAP candidate from Matiala Gaurav Sharma will contest from Ghonda Veer Singh Dhingan will contest from Seemapuri