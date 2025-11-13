Delhi Blast: 2900 kg explosives hidden in haystack, Patrika reaches mastermind Muzammil’s village

The house has a total of 3 rooms, a kitchen, and a verandah. When the Patrika team thoroughly searched every corner of the house, it became clear that people were frequenting the place. In the first room, an 'active kitchen' was found with all its supplies neatly arranged. The kitchen was locked, but the scene inside was captured on camera through a ventilator. In the second room, a bed for the caretaker and a heater to ward off the cold were found. In the third room, a blue drum was present, and in the fourth room, a haystack was found, beneath which he had hidden 2900 kg of ammonium nitrate.