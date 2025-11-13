Delhi Blast: 2900 kg explosives hidden in haystack, Patrika reaches mastermind Muzammil’s village

Major explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo–ANI)
Delhi blast: When the Patrika team reached Fatehpur Taga and Al Falah University in Faridabad, the hideouts of Dr Muzammil, the mastermind of the blast at the Red Fort, a shocking truth came to light. Muzammil's hideout was a ruin from the outside, but it contained all the necessary materials to shake the nation. This dilapidated house served as a 'watchtower' from where Muzammil kept a close watch on every activity in the village. This village is 52 kilometres from the Red Fort and just 3 kilometres from Al Falah University. Muzammil chose this ruined house so that villagers or outsiders would not become suspicious.
The house has a total of 3 rooms, a kitchen, and a verandah. When the Patrika team thoroughly searched every corner of the house, it became clear that people were frequenting the place. In the first room, an 'active kitchen' was found with all its supplies neatly arranged. The kitchen was locked, but the scene inside was captured on camera through a ventilator. In the second room, a bed for the caretaker and a heater to ward off the cold were found. In the third room, a blue drum was present, and in the fourth room, a haystack was found, beneath which he had hidden 2900 kg of ammonium nitrate.
This entire pattern clearly indicates that not only were explosives being stored here, but the terrorists had also planned to stay for an extended period.
Upon inspecting the roof, some discarded items and a pile of small, boulder-like stones were found. Youths playing cricket nearby stated that Muzammil used to say he had the means to deal with the police if they arrived.
A pall of silence has descended upon Fatehpur Taga village, which has a population of about 7,000 voters, following this incident. The villagers present are unwilling to speak to the media. As soon as they see the media, they either retreat into their homes or outright refuse to talk. A person named Vipin said, "We had no idea that someone was living in the village as a tenant. This has brought a bad name to our village."
After visiting Dr. Muzammil's house, we proceeded to Al Falah University, but media entry has been completely restricted there. Some students from the university, requesting anonymity, revealed that the investigation team had taken about 10 young men from here over the past two days. These include 5 students, 2 PG students, and 3 junior resident doctors.
According to sources, another key figure in the module, Dr Umar, had cleared the NEET SS exam with very good ranks three times. Subject matter experts stated that with a rank under 100, he could have easily secured admission to a prestigious institution like AIIMS Delhi. However, he chose Al Falah University for his residence and teaching.
