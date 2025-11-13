Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Under ED Scanner for Funding Probe

The university has been under suspicion since the blasts. On Tuesday, the day after the explosion, a search operation was conducted on the university campus. During this, 52 people, including the university's principal, staff, and students, were questioned, and 6 people were taken into custody. Following this, questions are being raised as to whether this university, spread over 70 acres, was being used to hide extremist activities. Furthermore, it was recently revealed that terrorists had collected over Rs 26 lakh to purchase materials for the Delhi blasts. In this context, the central government has assigned the ED the responsibility of investigating the source of this financial aid and the university's role in it.