Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University Under ED Scanner for Funding Probe

Following the explosions in the capital Delhi on Monday evening, Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, has come under scrutiny. This is the same university where doctors linked to the attack used to teach. It is alleged that this group was operated from this university. The central government has now ordered a thorough investigation into the funding of this university and the accounts through which financial transactions were conducted. The NIA is already investigating the case, and now the ED and EOW have also joined.
A day before the Delhi blasts, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel from this university was arrested. A large quantity of explosives (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition were recovered from him. Dr. Shaheen Saeed, who also worked at the same university, was arrested in connection with the case along with Dr. Muzammil. The police found an AK-47, grenades, and explosives in her possession. The main accused in the Delhi blast, Dr. Umar Nabi, was also associated with this university.
The university has been under suspicion since the blasts. On Tuesday, the day after the explosion, a search operation was conducted on the university campus. During this, 52 people, including the university's principal, staff, and students, were questioned, and 6 people were taken into custody. Following this, questions are being raised as to whether this university, spread over 70 acres, was being used to hide extremist activities. Furthermore, it was recently revealed that terrorists had collected over Rs 26 lakh to purchase materials for the Delhi blasts. In this context, the central government has assigned the ED the responsibility of investigating the source of this financial aid and the university's role in it.
