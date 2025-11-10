Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Speaks to Police Commissioner, Kejriwal Suspects Conspiracy

Photo: IANS
Delhi Blast: An explosion in a car near the Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi has resulted in 10 deaths and several injuries. Following this incident, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurugram are on high alert. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. He also received information regarding the incident from the chief of the Intelligence Bureau.
Following the explosion near Lal Qila, former Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal expressed suspicion of a conspiracy in a post on X. He wrote, "The news of the explosion near Lal Qila is extremely worrying. It is being reported that some people have lost their lives, which is very tragic."
He further wrote, "The police and the government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is a larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated."
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also expressed his sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "The news of the explosion in Delhi is very worrying. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. My prayers are that all citizens of Delhi and the country remain safe. Maintaining peace and composure at such times is our greatest strength – our unity can counter terrorism and fear."
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on the incident, "I am extremely distressed by the tragic explosion near Lal Qila. My prayers are with the departed souls, and I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. I pray for the peace and safety of all."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee posted on social media, stating, "I am deeply shocked to hear about the tragic explosion in New Delhi. My condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and speedy recovery for all the injured."
Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the incident, saying, "The news of the explosion in a car near Lal Qila Metro Station is very sad. Initial reports suggest that several lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and swift investigation into this incident."
