Delhi Red Fort Blast: Accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed Connected to JeM Since 2015

Dr. Shaheen Saeed (Image: Patrika)
Dr. Shaheen Saeed, a member of a white-collar terror module and the one who carried out an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, has been associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed since 2015. According to reports, an official associated with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed this information. Shaheen is considered the most crucial part of this white-collar terror module group. It had also come to light that Shaheen had direct contact with Sadia Azhar, the sister of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.
An NIA official stated that she joined Jaish ten years ago and then supplied intelligence information to Jaish for about a year. In 2016, she was made an active member of this terrorist group, and since then, she has been plotting to terrorise the country on Jaish's orders. Security agencies have begun an investigation to ascertain whom Shaheen came into contact with during these ten years and how many people she recruited into the organisation.
Shaheen divorced her husband in 2012, with whom she has two children. A few years later, Shaheen left her family and job entirely to focus on her mission. During this time, when one of her relatives questioned her about this, she replied, "What's in family and job? I have lived enough for myself; now it's time to repay the debt to the community. I have left everything and am dedicated to this."
Shaheen also told her family, "Stop worrying about me; I am preparing to do something big. When it comes to light, you all will be proud of me." It is noteworthy that Shaheen was arrested from Faridabad, Haryana, a day before the Delhi blasts. Shaheen is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where this terror network of doctors was operated. The police recovered an AK-47 and ammunition from Shaheen's car, after which she was arrested.
Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Shakeel, who worked with Shaheen at the same university, was also arrested on the same day. A large quantity of explosive material (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition were recovered from Shakeel. Before these two, the first doctor to join this group, Adil, was arrested on November 6 from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Fearing the arrest of these three doctors, their associate Dr. Umar Nabi carried out the Delhi blasts.
Since the investigation into the blasts began, Shaheen's connection to Jaish has been mentioned. It was claimed that Shaheen was the head of Jaish's new women's wing in India. Jaish launched its women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Muminat, in August this year. Sadia Azhar, the younger sister of Jaish chief Azhar, heads this women's wing. Dr. Shaheen is said to have direct contact with Sadia. According to police sources, members of this Jaish-linked terror module called Shaheen 'Madam Surgeon'. Shaheen was the link between the terrorist doctors and Jaish. Along with Shaheen, her father Syed Ahmed Ansari and brother Dr. Parvez are also under investigation.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending