Delhi Blast Funding: Hawala Network Uncovered, Hunt for Mewat Agent and 30 Suspects Intensifies

The hawala network has expanded, with more than 30 names and numbers found in the diary. (Photo source: WhatsApp News Group)
Delhi Blast Funding Trail: As the investigation into the Delhi blast case progresses, security agencies are uncovering several startling facts related to the funding network involved. Intelligence inputs and interrogations have revealed that the alleged "doctor module," originating from Al-Falah University in the Faridabad district of Haryana, was receiving funds not directly from any organisation, but through a hawala network active in and around Delhi.
This network played a crucial role in allegedly channeling money to suspected doctors, Dr. Mujammil, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Shaheen. Based on several technical and physical evidences, investigation agencies have indications that this network was operating in an organised manner and had a significant connection with an agent from the Mewat region. This agent was the one linking the module to hawala money and was allegedly responsible for delivering cash amounts.
A senior official stated that the Delhi and surrounding areas have long been considered sensitive for hawala activities. The initial findings of the investigation in this case also point in the same direction. According to the agencies, the members of the doctor module, Dr. Mujammil, Dr. Umar, and Dr. Shaheen, were not in direct contact with any major hawala operator. Instead, they accessed the Delhi hawala network through an agent from Mewat.
Sources claim that the agent first made contact with Dr. Shaheen, and later, through this chain of contact, reached Dr. Mujammil. The agent also met Dr. Umar just a few weeks ago. This same agent allegedly received the hawala money, which was then delivered to the module members. Great care was taken throughout this process to avoid creating any digital records and to conceal the source of the funds.
According to investigation officials, the base of this module was around Al-Falah University, located in the Dhauj area of Faridabad district, Haryana. Some individuals studying or residing there allegedly came into contact with the module, and gradually a group was formed. Decisions regarding the blast plan, procurement of necessary materials, and logistics were made through this network. Agencies state that the flow of funding was the backbone of this network. The money received through hawala reached the alleged members and was used for their daily expenses as well as other preparations.
An intelligence official revealed that the money received from the hawala network was used by the alleged members of the module for various preparations.
According to sources, the money was primarily spent on the following:
The official added that cash is needed more for such activities, which is why the hawala network was chosen to avoid leaving any record in the banking system.
A significant breakthrough in the investigation came when agencies recovered a diary from Dr. Mujammil's room. This diary contained the names and mobile numbers of over 30 individuals. Some entries also had amounts written next to them. Investigation teams are now working to ascertain:
Agencies are also investigating the bank accounts of the suspected doctors. Sources revealed that transactions over the past few months, cash withdrawals, sudden deposits, transfers from suspicious accounts, and other activities are being meticulously examined. If any unusual activity or suspicious deposits/withdrawals are found in any account, it will be linked to the hawala chain.
Officials state that the most crucial part of any terrorist activity is its funding chain. If the flow of money is stopped, it becomes easier to control the module's activities. This is why agencies are identifying every individual, medium, and chain providing funding in this case. Delhi's hawala network has surfaced in various investigations multiple times before, but its connection with the module of suspected doctors this time is considered a new type of case.
Investigation agencies believe that the complete structure of the module's funding has not yet been revealed. It is likely that more names will be identified through the diary, digital data, bank transactions, and the agent's contacts. An official stated that in the coming days, the identities of those involved in the hawala system, those delivering the money, and the module's contacts may become clearer.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending