Delhi Blast Funding: Hawala Network Uncovered, Hunt for Mewat Agent and 30 Suspects Intensifies

According to investigation officials, the base of this module was around Al-Falah University, located in the Dhauj area of Faridabad district, Haryana. Some individuals studying or residing there allegedly came into contact with the module, and gradually a group was formed. Decisions regarding the blast plan, procurement of necessary materials, and logistics were made through this network. Agencies state that the flow of funding was the backbone of this network. The money received through hawala reached the alleged members and was used for their daily expenses as well as other preparations.