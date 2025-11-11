Delhi Blast: Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA

Delhi Blast Updates: A blast near the Red Fort in the capital Delhi has claimed 12 lives so far, with over 20 people injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the situation and the investigation following the Delhi blast. A case has been registered under the UAPA, and multiple agencies are jointly investigating. Meanwhile, a significant development has emerged regarding the Delhi blast. Sources have revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation of the explosion near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. According to PTI, 12 people have died in this blast, including three occupants of the car.