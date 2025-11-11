Delhi Blast: Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA

Photo- Patrika
Delhi Blast Updates: A blast near the Red Fort in the capital Delhi has claimed 12 lives so far, with over 20 people injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the situation and the investigation following the Delhi blast. A case has been registered under the UAPA, and multiple agencies are jointly investigating. Meanwhile, a significant development has emerged regarding the Delhi blast. Sources have revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation of the explosion near the Red Fort to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. According to PTI, 12 people have died in this blast, including three occupants of the car.
The investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA. This decision comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country following the blast. Amit Shah convened another security review meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The Home Minister stated that top investigation agencies are probing the explosion and will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.
The mother of suspect Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion near the Red Fort, is being taken from Pulwama for DNA sample collection. Her DNA will be matched with unidentified bodies at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital. In Nabi's village in Pulwama, his family and local authorities have confirmed that his mother has been taken to provide a DNA sample.
This development is significant as the Jammu and Kashmir Police suspect that Nabi is the attacker and the person driving the vehicle in the CCTV footage. Nabi hails from Koil village, which is also the hometown of Dr. Mujammil Ahmed Ganai, who was arrested a day prior in Faridabad for alleged links to a terror module. Police had seized 358 kilograms of explosives, identified as ammonium nitrate, from Ganai's rented accommodation in Dhaouj village, Faridabad.
Delhi Blast News