Delhi Blast: 'Never heard such a loud explosion in my life… it felt like we would all die', shopkeeper recounts terrifying scene

Major blast near Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo-ANI)
Delhi Blast: A powerful explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital Delhi on Monday evening, causing panic. The blast took place near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion was so intense that 5-6 vehicles were mangled. Following this explosion, a high alert has been issued in Delhi. A heavy police force has been deployed at the scene. People present at the spot after the incident described the horror of the blast.
Local resident Rajdhar Pandey said, "I saw flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby."
A local man witnessed a horrific scene on the road after the blast. "When we reached nearby, we saw body parts scattered on the road. Nobody could understand what had happened. Several cars were damaged. I cannot describe it in words. After this, they called the police."
A local shopkeeper described how dangerous the explosion was. The shopkeeper said, "I have never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell down three times due to the blast. It felt as if we would all die."
According to the Delhi Fire Department, sounds resembling an explosion were heard, after which they received information. The fire department stated that they received information about an explosion in a car. Due to this explosion, three other vehicles also caught fire. In the initial investigation, the Delhi Police said that after an explosion in a parked car, other senior officials also reached the spot. The areas of Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded areas in the national capital.
