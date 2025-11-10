Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Blast: 'Never heard such a loud explosion in my life… it felt like we would all die', shopkeeper recounts terrifying scene

A powerful blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening caused chaos, mangled several vehicles, and prompted a high alert with heavy police deployment.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Blast in Delhi

Major blast near Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo-ANI)

Delhi Blast: A powerful explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital Delhi on Monday evening, causing panic. The blast took place near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The explosion was so intense that 5-6 vehicles were mangled. Following this explosion, a high alert has been issued in Delhi. A heavy police force has been deployed at the scene. People present at the spot after the incident described the horror of the blast.

‘Flames were visible from afar’

Local resident Rajdhar Pandey said, "I saw flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby."

Body parts were scattered on the road

A local man witnessed a horrific scene on the road after the blast. "When we reached nearby, we saw body parts scattered on the road. Nobody could understand what had happened. Several cars were damaged. I cannot describe it in words. After this, they called the police."

‘It felt as if we would all die’

A local shopkeeper described how dangerous the explosion was. The shopkeeper said, "I have never heard such a loud explosion in my life. I fell down three times due to the blast. It felt as if we would all die."

Explosion in a parked car

According to the Delhi Fire Department, sounds resembling an explosion were heard, after which they received information. The fire department stated that they received information about an explosion in a car. Due to this explosion, three other vehicles also caught fire. In the initial investigation, the Delhi Police said that after an explosion in a parked car, other senior officials also reached the spot. The areas of Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded areas in the national capital.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Updated on:

10 Nov 2025 08:57 pm

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 08:52 pm

English News / National News / Delhi Blast: 'Never heard such a loud explosion in my life… it felt like we would all die', shopkeeper recounts terrifying scene

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Elections: A Fierce Contest on Mother Sita's Land, RJD's Two Faces Go Head-to-Head, A Tight Battle Among Three Women!

Patna

Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

अमित शाह ने लालू-राहुल पर साधा निशाना
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Patna

Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Bihar News: भारत-नेपाल सीमा प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Patna

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Nitish Kumar
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.