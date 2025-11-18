Delhi Blast: NIA Investigation Reveals Plot for Hamas-Style Drone Attack

NIA probe underway (ANI)
Delhi Blast: Terrorists linked to the white-collar terror module, who planned a suicide attack near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, were planning attacks using rockets and drones in the style of Hamas. This was revealed by Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, another associate of the suicide attacker Dr. Umar un Nabi, during interrogation by the NIA. Danish was arrested by the NIA from Srinagar four days ago. He hails from Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA stated that Danish has experience in building small drone weapons. He provided technical assistance to Dr. Umar for carrying out terrorist attacks. He was actively involved in the conspiracy of the attack. He was providing technical support for terrorist attacks by modifying drones and was also attempting to build rockets.
Media reports indicate that Danish had attempted to build powerful drones using large batteries. These drones were intended for use in crowded areas to cause maximum casualties in the blast. Another accused in the Delhi blast case, Amir Rashid Ali, has been sent to 10 days of NIA custody by the Patiala House Court. Umar had last communicated with Ali. The car used in the blast was registered in Amir's name, and he had come to Delhi to purchase it. Amir was arrested from Delhi on Sunday. So far, 8 people have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in this case.
In a plan for a Hamas-style drone attack, Pakistan-based terrorists carried out a terrorist attack using drones at the Jammu Air Force Station in 2021. Two improvised explosive devices were dropped using two low-altitude drones, marking the first such attack of its kind.
