Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Blast: NIA Investigation Reveals Plot for Hamas-Style Drone Attack

The NIA team investigating the Delhi blast case has obtained significant information. Terrorists were planning attacks using drones in a Hamas-style operation. Read the full story...

1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

NIA probe underway (ANI)

Delhi Blast: Terrorists linked to the white-collar terror module, who planned a suicide attack near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, were planning attacks using rockets and drones in the style of Hamas. This was revealed by Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, another associate of the suicide attacker Dr. Umar un Nabi, during interrogation by the NIA. Danish was arrested by the NIA from Srinagar four days ago. He hails from Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Accused Had Made Drones Before

The NIA stated that Danish has experience in building small drone weapons. He provided technical assistance to Dr. Umar for carrying out terrorist attacks. He was actively involved in the conspiracy of the attack. He was providing technical support for terrorist attacks by modifying drones and was also attempting to build rockets.

Planning to Kill Maximum Number of People

Media reports indicate that Danish had attempted to build powerful drones using large batteries. These drones were intended for use in crowded areas to cause maximum casualties in the blast. Another accused in the Delhi blast case, Amir Rashid Ali, has been sent to 10 days of NIA custody by the Patiala House Court. Umar had last communicated with Ali. The car used in the blast was registered in Amir's name, and he had come to Delhi to purchase it. Amir was arrested from Delhi on Sunday. So far, 8 people have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in this case.

Terrorists Have Carried Out Incidents in Hamas Style

In a plan for a Hamas-style drone attack, Pakistan-based terrorists carried out a terrorist attack using drones at the Jammu Air Force Station in 2021. Two improvised explosive devices were dropped using two low-altitude drones, marking the first such attack of its kind.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi Blast News

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 08:34 am

English News / National News / Delhi Blast: NIA Investigation Reveals Plot for Hamas-Style Drone Attack

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Delhi Blast News

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.