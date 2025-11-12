Delhi Blast: Police Issue Alert for Red Ford EcoSport, Urge Public to Report Sightings

A significant update has emerged in the Delhi bomb blast case. The Delhi Police team investigating the case has claimed that the terrorists possessed another vehicle in addition to the Hyundai i20 car used in the blast. Consequently, the police have issued an alert across the city to locate a red Ford EcoSport car. All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi have been alerted to find and search this red car. Five teams of the Delhi Police are engaged in the search for this car. Along with this, teams from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been informed about this car and requested to assist in its recovery.