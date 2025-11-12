Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast: Police Issue Alert for Red Ford EcoSport, Urge Public to Report Sightings

In the Delhi bomb blast case, the police have revealed that the accused possessed another red Ford EcoSport car in addition to the car used in the blast. The police have issued an alert in the city to find this car.

Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Delhi Red Fort Blast update

(Photo: IANS)

A significant update has emerged in the Delhi bomb blast case. The Delhi Police team investigating the case has claimed that the terrorists possessed another vehicle in addition to the Hyundai i20 car used in the blast. Consequently, the police have issued an alert across the city to locate a red Ford EcoSport car. All police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi have been alerted to find and search this red car. Five teams of the Delhi Police are engaged in the search for this car. Along with this, teams from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been informed about this car and requested to assist in its recovery.

Hyundai i20 Car Used to Carry Out Blast in Delhi

The blast occurred in a moving car near Gate Number-1 of Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening at approximately 6:52 PM. So far, 9 people have died in this explosion, and many are still injured. The blast was carried out in a Hyundai i20 car using ammonium nitrate fuel oil. During the investigation, a white-collar terror module operating from Faridabad was exposed, which included several educated individuals such as doctors and professors.

13 People Arrested, Including 7 Doctors

This group was plotting to carry out large-scale terror attacks in India. A total of 13 people, including 7 doctors involved in this plot, have been arrested so far. It was being operated from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, and its links extended to several areas including Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The group's activities came to light after the arrest of group member Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather on November 6. Following this, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Saeed were apprehended from Faridabad on November 9, just a few hours before the Delhi blasts.

