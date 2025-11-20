Delhi blast probe: Terrorist based in Afghanistan linked to Al-Falah University

Delhi blast (Image: Patrika)
An ongoing anti-terrorism investigation at Al-Falah University has revealed another shocking detail to security agencies. A confidential report prepared by the Special Branch of the Delhi Police indicates another suspected terrorist linked to the university, who not only was a member of Indian Mujahideen (IM) but is also believed to have played a significant role in the major blasts that occurred across the country in 2007 and 2008. Mirza Shadab Beg, a student whose name has surfaced during the security agencies' investigation, is a former student of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics from the same university in 2007 and became involved in terrorist activities immediately after completing his studies. He has been absconding for the past 18 years, and security agencies last traced his location to Afghanistan in 2019.
Mirza Shadab Beg hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is considered a key member of Indian Mujahideen by security agencies. Investigating officers state that his engineering background made him an expert in bomb and IED making. This is why he was assigned technical responsibilities in several major IM operations. According to the report, Mirza Shadab Beg's role has been identified in several major terrorist attacks. These include the Gorakhpur blast in 2007, which injured six people. Furthermore, the serial blasts in Jaipur in 2008 shook the entire nation, while IM also carried out meticulously planned explosions in Ahmedabad and Surat.
During the investigation, it was also discovered that Mirza Shadab Beg had gone to Udupi in Karnataka before the Jaipur blasts, where he purchased detonators and explosives. He later handed them over to the notorious Bhatkal brothers, Riyaz and Yasin. Mirza Shadab Beg also played a crucial role in the Ahmedabad-Surat blasts. He arrived in the city about 15 days before the incident, where he not only conducted reconnaissance but also formed three separate teams, assigning them responsibilities for procuring logistics, providing training, and preparing bombs. Following the unravelling of the IM network in 2008, he went underground. The Delhi Police has announced a reward of one lakh rupees for his arrest.
Given that Mirza Shadab Beg's last known location was Afghanistan, this link is considered extremely significant in the investigation of the recent Delhi blasts. According to sources, senior officials are investigating potential connections between the Delhi blasts, the explosions of 2007-08, and the Red Fort blast. A senior official told Times Now, "Some sources suggest that Beg's activities have been linked to networks active in Afghanistan. In such a scenario, his involvement in the Delhi blasts cannot be ruled out."
It has also come to light that Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, who was arrested from Al-Falah University just a day before the Delhi blasts, had also gone to Afghanistan for terrorist training. Interestingly, both Beg and Shakeel are former students of the same university, deepening the suspicion of an organised terrorist recruitment module within Al-Falah. Investigating agencies are now conducting a thorough probe into former students, faculty, and potential contacts associated with the university. The Delhi Police believes that more names linked to this network may emerge in the coming days.
On the other hand, as the investigation into the suicide bombing near the Red Fort progresses, a new and concerning fact has emerged before the security agencies. Among the suspected members of the Pulwama-Faridabad terror module, a significant number are doctors who obtained their medical degrees from countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and the UAE. This is why the investigation has now focused on the medical connections of the terror network and foreign-based education channels.
Expanding the scope of the investigation, the CBI, NIA, and Delhi Police have directed all major hospitals and clinics in Delhi-NCR to provide detailed information. The agencies have requested details such as the names, addresses, contact numbers, joining dates, copies of degree certificates, and current postings of doctors holding foreign degrees. The aim is to create a comprehensive network of potential classmates, associates, and contacts of the suspects, to clarify the background linking and operational structure of the module.
According to officials, the purpose of this investigation is not to bring any foreign-degree-holding doctor under suspicion, but to confirm the connections that point towards the foreign contacts of the module revealed in the investigation. For this reason, doctors' travel details, bank transactions, identification documents, and past criminal records will also be examined. The agencies have appealed to hospitals and the Delhi Medical Council for cooperation, clarifying that this step has been taken solely for security and network tracking purposes.
