Delhi blast probe: Terrorist based in Afghanistan linked to Al-Falah University

An ongoing anti-terrorism investigation at Al-Falah University has revealed another shocking detail to security agencies. A confidential report prepared by the Special Branch of the Delhi Police indicates another suspected terrorist linked to the university, who not only was a member of Indian Mujahideen (IM) but is also believed to have played a significant role in the major blasts that occurred across the country in 2007 and 2008. Mirza Shadab Beg, a student whose name has surfaced during the security agencies' investigation, is a former student of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics from the same university in 2007 and became involved in terrorist activities immediately after completing his studies. He has been absconding for the past 18 years, and security agencies last traced his location to Afghanistan in 2019.