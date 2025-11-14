Delhi Blast: Security forces blow up accused Umar’s Pulwama house with an IED

Fearing the arrest of his associates, Delhi bomber Umar fled from Faridabad. He escaped from here and went to Delhi, carrying out the blast there the next day. So far, 13 people have died in this incident, while 20 people are still injured. He was seen driving the vehicle involved in the blast in CCTV footage, after which the search by investigation teams revealed that Umar was also an associate of the terror doctors' white-collar module and he was the one who carried out the Delhi blasts.