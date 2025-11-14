Delhi Blast: Security forces blow up accused Umar’s Pulwama house with an IED

Umar Nabi’s house in Kashmir (Photo: IANS)
In a significant action related to the bomb blast case in the national capital Delhi, security forces demolished the house of Dr. Umar Nabi in Pulwama, Kashmir.
Dr Umar is the main accused in this blast; he placed explosives in a car and carried out the blast near the Red Fort. This was confirmed on Thursday after DNA matching, following which security forces immediately took action and blew up his house with an IED blast.
Security forces blasted Umar's house as part of action against terrorism. During this, the entire area was cordoned off, and the blasting process was completely controlled before detonating the explosives in Umar's house.
Umar filled about 80 kg of explosives in a Hyundai i20 car and carried out the blast near Gate Number-1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The investigation in this case revealed that Umar was also a member of that white-collar terror group, some of whose members were arrested from Faridabad in Haryana a day before the attack. According to the investigation, Umar panicked due to the arrest of his associates and, in haste, carried out the blast in Delhi. This group had been plotting to carry out blasts across the country for a long time.
According to investigation agencies, eight arrested associates of this group have confessed that they were planning to carry out blasts across the country to avenge the demolition of the Babri Masjid. However, Indian security agencies exposed this group's plan in advance and arrested Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather, a member of this group, from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6. Security agencies received information that Adil was in contact with his Pakistani handlers. An AK-47, grenades, and explosives were recovered from him.
Following this, during interrogation, Adil provided information about Dr. Mujammil Shakeel, who was operating this module from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Shakeel from Faridabad on November 9. He was living in a rented accommodation from where the police recovered a large quantity of explosive material (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition. Along with Shakeel, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, a member of the network, was also arrested on the same day and brought to Srinagar. Shaheen worked with Shakeel at Al-Falah University and is considered a very important member of this group.
Fearing the arrest of his associates, Delhi bomber Umar fled from Faridabad. He escaped from here and went to Delhi, carrying out the blast there the next day. So far, 13 people have died in this incident, while 20 people are still injured. He was seen driving the vehicle involved in the blast in CCTV footage, after which the search by investigation teams revealed that Umar was also an associate of the terror doctors' white-collar module and he was the one who carried out the Delhi blasts.
