Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Blast: Security forces blow up accused Umar’s Pulwama house with an IED

The house of Dr Umar Nabi, an accused in the Delhi blast, located in Pulwama, Kashmir, has been demolished by security forces using an IED blast.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Nov 14, 2025

Umar Nabi house in kashmir

Umar Nabi’s house in Kashmir (Photo: IANS)

In a significant action related to the bomb blast case in the national capital Delhi, security forces demolished the house of Dr. Umar Nabi in Pulwama, Kashmir.

Dr Umar is the main accused in this blast; he placed explosives in a car and carried out the blast near the Red Fort. This was confirmed on Thursday after DNA matching, following which security forces immediately took action and blew up his house with an IED blast.

Security forces blasted Umar's house as part of action against terrorism. During this, the entire area was cordoned off, and the blasting process was completely controlled before detonating the explosives in Umar's house.

Blast carried out with about 80 kg of explosives in the car

Umar filled about 80 kg of explosives in a Hyundai i20 car and carried out the blast near Gate Number-1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The investigation in this case revealed that Umar was also a member of that white-collar terror group, some of whose members were arrested from Faridabad in Haryana a day before the attack. According to the investigation, Umar panicked due to the arrest of his associates and, in haste, carried out the blast in Delhi. This group had been plotting to carry out blasts across the country for a long time.

Terrorists wanted to take revenge for the demolition of Babri Masjid

According to investigation agencies, eight arrested associates of this group have confessed that they were planning to carry out blasts across the country to avenge the demolition of the Babri Masjid. However, Indian security agencies exposed this group's plan in advance and arrested Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather, a member of this group, from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on November 6. Security agencies received information that Adil was in contact with his Pakistani handlers. An AK-47, grenades, and explosives were recovered from him.

Three associates of the group arrested before the blast

Following this, during interrogation, Adil provided information about Dr. Mujammil Shakeel, who was operating this module from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Shakeel from Faridabad on November 9. He was living in a rented accommodation from where the police recovered a large quantity of explosive material (approximately 300-350 kg of ammonium nitrate), assault rifles (like AK-47), pistols, and ammunition. Along with Shakeel, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, a member of the network, was also arrested on the same day and brought to Srinagar. Shaheen worked with Shakeel at Al-Falah University and is considered a very important member of this group.

13 people have died in the blast so far

Fearing the arrest of his associates, Delhi bomber Umar fled from Faridabad. He escaped from here and went to Delhi, carrying out the blast there the next day. So far, 13 people have died in this incident, while 20 people are still injured. He was seen driving the vehicle involved in the blast in CCTV footage, after which the search by investigation teams revealed that Umar was also an associate of the terror doctors' white-collar module and he was the one who carried out the Delhi blasts.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi Blast News

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 11:05 am

English News / National News / Delhi Blast: Security forces blow up accused Umar’s Pulwama house with an IED

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Delhi Blast News

Bihar Election Resuls: NDA riding high, RJD stays muted; who said what

Bihar election Counting
National News

Bihar Election Results: NDA leads with 192 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 48

National Democratic Alliance leaders during an election rally
National News

Bihar Election: Security Heightened at CM's Residence Amidst Vote Counting

bihar election
Patna

Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Elections Counting Day 2025
National News

Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.