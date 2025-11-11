Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast: Terrorist Dr. Umar Carried Out Attack in Haste, Major Revelations in Investigation So Far

New information has emerged in the Delhi blast case. Umar, who carried out this attack, was being sought by security agencies. For this reason, he carried out the incident in haste.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)

Delhi Blast: A significant piece of information has emerged in the Delhi blast case. Terrorist Dr. Umar carried out the attack in haste after security agencies took action against the Faridabad terror module. Dr. Umar Mohammad was absconding. Security agencies had been pursuing him for several days.

Umar Was Alone in the Car

Information suggests that terrorist Mohammad Umar was alone in the car when he carried out the incident. He planted the detonator in the car with his associates and executed the blast. He was in a hurry following the security agency's action in Faridabad recently. He feared arrest. He planned the terror attack in a state of panic. On Monday, information also surfaced that Delhi and Jammu Kashmir Police were searching for a terrorist linked to the Faridabad terror module. That person was Mohammad Umar.

Police Will Conduct DNA Test of the Body

The police will now conduct a DNA test of the body recovered from the car at the scene to ascertain if the person in the car was Dr. Umar Mohammad. Security agencies suspect that the person in the car was Umar. Furthermore, CCTV footage from before the blast shows him wearing a black mask.

Car Remained Parked Near Sunheri Masjid for 3 Hours

According to information revealed so far, the Hyundai i20 car was seen entering Delhi from the Badarpur border. Subsequently, it remained parked in the parking lot near Sunheri Masjid, close to the Red Fort, from 3:19 PM to 6:48 PM, for approximately 3 hours. After this, the car was spotted near Metro Station, Gate Number 1, at the Red Fort, and the car exploded just a few minutes later at this location.

9 Dead, 20 Injured in the Blast

As of now, 9 people have died and 20 are injured in the car blast that occurred late on Monday evening. According to investigation agencies, explosives were planted in the car, and the blast was carried out. Agencies believe this was a suicide attack. The investigation so far indicates that the Delhi Red Fort blast is linked to the Faridabad terror module.

