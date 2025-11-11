Delhi Blast: Terrorist Dr. Umar Carried Out Attack in Haste, Major Revelations in Investigation So Far

Information suggests that terrorist Mohammad Umar was alone in the car when he carried out the incident. He planted the detonator in the car with his associates and executed the blast. He was in a hurry following the security agency's action in Faridabad recently. He feared arrest. He planned the terror attack in a state of panic. On Monday, information also surfaced that Delhi and Jammu Kashmir Police were searching for a terrorist linked to the Faridabad terror module. That person was Mohammad Umar.