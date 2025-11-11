Delhi Blast: Terrorist Umar Seen Wearing Black Mask in Car in CCTV Footage

CCTV Footage from Before the Blast (Photo: X/@AdityaRajKaul)
Delhi blast: A powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 9 lives and left over 20 people injured. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage shortly before the blast has surfaced. It shows a Hyundai i20 car navigating through crowded traffic. A person wearing a black mask was seen inside the car in the CCTV footage. The individual has been identified as terrorist Mohammad Umar. Investigation agencies are now gathering technical and human intelligence to establish the identity of this car and the masked driver.
The Delhi blast is suspected to have a connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed. A few days ago, security agencies had recovered materials for making 2,900 kg of IED, a large quantity of arms, and ammunition. Additionally, a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) was busted.
Seven people were arrested in this operation. Among the arrested individuals were two doctors. The accused have been identified as Dr. Muazzamil Ahmed Ganai (Faridabad), Dr. Adil (Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir), Arif Nissar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmed Dar alias Shahid (Srinagar), Maulana Irfan Ahmed (Shopian), and Jameel Ahmed Ahanger (Ganderbal).
From the house of the accused Muazzamil, arrested in Faridabad, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, an AK-56 rifle, an AK Krinkov, a Beretta pistol, a Chinese Star pistol, and hundreds of cartridges were recovered. The police stated that all of them were part of a white-collar terror network.
The Hyundai i20 car in which the explosion occurred originally belonged to Mohammad Salman, but he had sold it to Nadeem. From Nadeem, it was sold to a used car dealer in Faridabad, Royal Car Zone. Later, Tariq purchased it, and then Umar acquired it.
Regarding the incident, officials stated that preliminary investigations suggest it was a fidayeen attack. Officials said that Tariq, an accused linked to the attack, has been taken into custody for questioning. Along with this, the terror module operating in Faridabad is also being investigated. Officials believe that this module had plotted the bomb blast.
Initial intelligence reports indicate that explosives were loaded into the car before it was brought into the crowded area. The car exploded near the Red Fort at 6:52 PM, causing a fire that engulfed nearby vehicles as well. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was so powerful that streetlights went out and flames rose several feet high. The cause behind the explosion is being investigated.
