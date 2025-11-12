Delhi Blast: Was there a plan for a Diwali explosion like in 2005? Over 60 lives were lost then

Blast (Image: IANS)
A major revelation has emerged in the Delhi blast case. The main suspect, Muzammil, has told investigators that he and Umar Nabi conducted a recce of the area near the Red Fort before carrying out the explosion.
NDTV reported, citing sources, that Muzammil was interrogated rigorously regarding the Delhi blast case. During this, information obtained from his phone data was presented to him.
During interrogation, Muzammil stated that the plan was to carry out the attack on the upcoming January 26. In line with this, the area around the Red Fort was being surveyed.
Muzammil also informed the police that they had planned to attack a crowded place this Diwali. However, this plan could not be executed.
NDTV, citing the police, revealed that the attack was planned to be similar to the one in 2005. On October 29, two days before Diwali, during Dhanteras, three major explosions occurred in Delhi. These blasts claimed the lives of over 60 people, while more than 200 were injured.
These attacks took place in Delhi's busy markets – Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar, and Govindpuri. A large number of people were out shopping in the markets on Dhanteras that day.
Delhi was shaken by these three explosions. The first blast occurred on October 29 at 5:38 PM in the Paharganj market near the New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in approximately 18 deaths.
Following this, an explosion occurred in Govindpuri at 6:00 PM. No fatalities were reported in this blast, which occurred in a bus, thus limiting the damage to a considerable extent. Subsequently, at 6:05 PM, a blast took place in Sarojini Nagar, where 43 people lost their lives.
Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for this deadly attack. After the blasts, the police apprehended three suspects from Srinagar: Tariq Ahmed Dar, Mohammed Fazili, and Mohammed Rafiq Shah.
