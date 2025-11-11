Delhi Blast: What the Explosion Site Looks Like at 5 am, Reports Patrika Correspondent

Meanwhile, the police reported that three people were inside the car when the explosion occurred. The car was registered in Gurugram, Haryana, under the name of Salman. Police have taken the car owner, Salman, into custody. During interrogation, Salman informed the police that he had sold his car to Tariq from Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir). Police are now searching for Tariq. Following the blast in Delhi, major cities and states, including Mumbai, have been placed on high alert.