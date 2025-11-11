Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Blast: What the Explosion Site Looks Like at 5 am, Reports Patrika Correspondent

A blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 9 lives, while several others were injured. This morning at 5 AM, Patrika reporter Vikas Singh reached the scene. Read his eyewitness account...

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Grount Report 5 am, Delhi Blast Site near Red Fort

Delhi Blast: A blast near the Lal Qila Metro Station in Delhi has claimed the lives of 9 people, while 20 others have been injured. The entire area around and including the Red Fort was sealed off at 5 AM this morning. Police personnel and CRPF jawans have been deployed at every vantage point. Forensic teams have been collecting samples at the scene since late last night.

Vikas Singh, a reporter for Patrika at the scene, stated that the explosion caused damage to at least 10 cars and turned more than 10 scooters into debris. Preliminary assessments suggest it was a high-intensity blast. The police have completely sealed off the area, and a pall of silence has descended upon the locality.

Three People Were Inside the Car

Meanwhile, the police reported that three people were inside the car when the explosion occurred. The car was registered in Gurugram, Haryana, under the name of Salman. Police have taken the car owner, Salman, into custody. During interrogation, Salman informed the police that he had sold his car to Tariq from Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir). Police are now searching for Tariq. Following the blast in Delhi, major cities and states, including Mumbai, have been placed on high alert.

Home Minister Shah Reached the Scene

Following the blast in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally visited the site of the incident. Shah stated that all possibilities are being investigated regarding the explosion that occurred around 7 PM near Delhi's Lal Qila. The explosion took place in a Hyundai i20 car. All angles are being explored, and the investigation will proceed by considering every aspect. Once a concrete conclusion is reached, it will be shared with the public.

Updated on:

11 Nov 2025 08:02 am

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 07:59 am

