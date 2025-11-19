‘Delhi blast’s link extends to Bangladesh’, Sheikh Hasina’s son makes major revelation

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has responded to the extradition request sent by the Bangladesh government to India, calling it illegal. He also expressed confidence that India will not take any action on it.
Speaking to ANI, Wazed said, "I think the Indian government knows very well how to handle this extradition request."
"I don't think the Indian government will respond to such an illegal request. I have full faith in the Indian democracy and its faith in the rule of law."
Wazed also cautioned India about the developments in Bangladesh under the new government. He said, "India should actually be concerned about supporting the Yunus government."
"This is Jamaat-e-Islami, which is the largest Islamic party. They have released thousands of terrorists whom our government had convicted and sentenced to jail. They have released them."
Wazed further alleged that extremist groups are operating with more freedom than ever before in Bangladesh. He said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba is now operating openly."
Making a significant revelation, he stated that this group is also carrying out violence outside Bangladesh. He added that their branch in Bangladesh has been found to be behind the recent terrorist attacks in Delhi.
He said, "Prime Minister Modi is perhaps very concerned about terrorism emanating from Bangladesh at this time." It is noteworthy that the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Monday sentenced Sheikh Hasina and her close associate, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, to death.
Additionally, the third accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years in prison as he became a state witness for crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 rebellion.
Earlier, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that India had taken note of the verdict delivered by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal concerning Sheikh Hasina and said that India is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.
