Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

‘Delhi blast’s link extends to Bangladesh’, Sheikh Hasina’s son makes major revelation

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, has termed the extradition request sent to India as illegal. He stated that the Indian government will not respond to this request and expressed full faith in Indian democracy. Wazed said that his mother's life was in danger, which is why India granted her refuge.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has responded to the extradition request sent by the Bangladesh government to India, calling it illegal. He also expressed confidence that India will not take any action on it.

Speaking to ANI, Wazed said, "I think the Indian government knows very well how to handle this extradition request."

"I don't think the Indian government will respond to such an illegal request. I have full faith in the Indian democracy and its faith in the rule of law."

Hasina's Son Warns India

Wazed also cautioned India about the developments in Bangladesh under the new government. He said, "India should actually be concerned about supporting the Yunus government."

"This is Jamaat-e-Islami, which is the largest Islamic party. They have released thousands of terrorists whom our government had convicted and sentenced to jail. They have released them."

Wazed Makes Serious Allegations

Wazed further alleged that extremist groups are operating with more freedom than ever before in Bangladesh. He said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba is now operating openly."

Making a significant revelation, he stated that this group is also carrying out violence outside Bangladesh. He added that their branch in Bangladesh has been found to be behind the recent terrorist attacks in Delhi.

What Did Hasina's Son Say About PM Modi?

He said, "Prime Minister Modi is perhaps very concerned about terrorism emanating from Bangladesh at this time." It is noteworthy that the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Monday sentenced Sheikh Hasina and her close associate, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, to death.

Additionally, the third accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years in prison as he became a state witness for crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 rebellion.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that India had taken note of the verdict delivered by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal concerning Sheikh Hasina and said that India is committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bangladesh Coup

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 03:15 pm

English News / National News / ‘Delhi blast’s link extends to Bangladesh’, Sheikh Hasina’s son makes major revelation

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.