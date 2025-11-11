PM Modi Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls It a Heinous Act

Delhi Blasts: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bhutan. He will participate in several programmes in Bhutan. From Bhutan, he has given a statement on the Delhi blasts. PM Modi said, "Today, I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday has saddened everyone deeply. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire country stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."