PM Modi Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls It a Heinous Act

PM Modi (Image: ANI)
Delhi Blasts: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bhutan. He will participate in several programmes in Bhutan. From Bhutan, he has given a statement on the Delhi blasts. PM Modi said, "Today, I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday has saddened everyone deeply. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire country stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting at his residence today regarding the blast incident that occurred on Monday evening. Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief Tapan Deka, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Dat, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha arrived to participate in the meeting. Additionally, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, also joined the meeting virtually.
Earlier on Monday, after the explosion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site. Following this, he spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of Intelligence Bureau and directed a coordinated multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police.
Following the blast near the Red Fort, security agencies and police teams are conducting raids across the country. A joint team of UP ATS and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a major operation in Lucknow. The team raided a house and a shopping mall in the Madiyanv area, which is reportedly linked to the Faridabad terror module. According to sources, the investigation is also focused on the whereabouts of Shaheen, the female friend of Dr. Muzammil.
According to investigation sources, indications of the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and explosive detonators have been found in the Red Fort blast. The forensic team has collected several samples from the scene. However, the final FSL report is awaited, after which it will be clear what type of explosives were used in the blast.
