National News

Delhi Bomb Threats: Airport, Schools, and Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Causing Panic

A wave of panic has swept through Delhi after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, several schools, and other institutions received bomb threat emails. The Cyber Cell is currently investigating the emails, and the public has been urged to remain vigilant.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

image

Bomb Threat in Delhi (Image: IANS)

Sep 28, 2025

Bomb Threat

Delhi Bomb Threats: The capital city of Delhi is once again on high security alert. Indira Gandhi International Airport, various schools, and several prominent institutions have received threatening emails claiming they will be bombed. These threats have been coming in since this morning, following which the Delhi Police have launched an investigation. Although no suspicious objects have been found in the preliminary investigation, security agencies are on full alert.

Panic Spreads Due to Emails

According to sources, the threats were sent from an unknown email ID, which clearly stated that "institutions will be bombed." These emails have reached several reputed schools, hospitals, and government buildings in Delhi, in addition to the airport. Security forces deployed at the airport immediately launched a search operation, but everything has been found to be normal so far.

Cyber Cell Engaged in Investigation

A senior Delhi Police official stated, "Our cyber cell became active after receiving the emails. The IP address and email trail are being investigated. No concrete leads have been found yet, but we are not ignoring any possibility." The police have also sought relevant data from social media platforms to identify the sender of the threat.

High Alert at the Airport

Security arrangements at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) have been further tightened. Additional canine squads and bomb disposal squads have been deployed at all terminals. Passengers are facing additional checks before boarding. Although no flights have been cancelled or diverted yet, the situation remains serious.

Schools and Hospitals

Several well-known schools in Delhi have also received similar threats, after which some institutions have temporarily declared holidays. A wave of concern has spread among parents, and many have decided to keep their children at home. Similarly, security has also been enhanced at major hospitals, where the movement of patients is being monitored.

Previous Threats Received

This is not the first time Delhi has faced such threats. Last year in October, over 250 flights across the country were affected due to fake bomb threats. In June 2025, a hoax threat was also received at the airport, which later turned out to be false. Experts believe that these threats may be spread by cybercriminals or foreign elements aiming to create panic.

Police Appeal to the Public

The Delhi Police have appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity. They have been asked to call helpline numbers 100 and 112. Furthermore, a warning has been issued against strict action for spreading fake news.

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 05:06 pm

English News / National News / Delhi Bomb Threats: Airport, Schools, and Hospitals Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Causing Panic

