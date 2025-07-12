Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Building Crumbles, Several Trapped

Delhi Building Collapse: A major incident occurred in Delhi, India's capital, on Saturday morning. A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of Delhi. Several people are trapped under the rubble. The building collapsed on Seelampur Eidgah Road in the Welcome area. Fire engines arrived at the scene immediately after the incident was reported and rescue operations commenced.
Providing information about the incident, the fire department stated that a call was received at 7:05 am on Saturday. Following this, the fire department and Delhi Police immediately began rescue operations. Teams from the NDRF are also involved in the relief and rescue efforts alongside the police and fire brigade. Locals are assisting in clearing the debris.
Following the collapse of a ground-plus-three building in Seelampur, Delhi, a search and rescue operation is underway with the assistance of local residents. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped.
Seven Fire Engines at the Scene
The fire department reported that a ground-plus-three building collapsed in Seelampur, Delhi. Some people have been taken to the hospital, and more are feared trapped. Seven fire engines are at the scene conducting rescue operations.