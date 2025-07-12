12 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Building Crumbles, Several Trapped

Delhi Building Collapse: Locals are assisting in the removal of debris after a ground-plus-three storey building collapsed in Seelampur, Delhi. Three or four people have been taken to hospital, and there are fears that more people may be trapped.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Four-storey building collapses in Welcome area (Photo - ANI)

Delhi Building Collapse: A major incident occurred in Delhi, India's capital, on Saturday morning. A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of Delhi. Several people are trapped under the rubble. The building collapsed on Seelampur Eidgah Road in the Welcome area. Fire engines arrived at the scene immediately after the incident was reported and rescue operations commenced.

Rescue Operation Underway

Providing information about the incident, the fire department stated that a call was received at 7:05 am on Saturday. Following this, the fire department and Delhi Police immediately began rescue operations. Teams from the NDRF are also involved in the relief and rescue efforts alongside the police and fire brigade. Locals are assisting in clearing the debris.

3-4 People Hospitalised

Following the collapse of a ground-plus-three building in Seelampur, Delhi, a search and rescue operation is underway with the assistance of local residents. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped.

Seven Fire Engines at the Scene

The fire department reported that a ground-plus-three building collapsed in Seelampur, Delhi. Some people have been taken to the hospital, and more are feared trapped. Seven fire engines are at the scene conducting rescue operations.

Share the news:

Updated on:

12 Jul 2025 10:09 am

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 10:03 am

English News / National News / Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Building Crumbles, Several Trapped
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.