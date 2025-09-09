Delhi Building Collapse Kills Four-Year-Old Child

A heart-wrenching incident in Delhi's Narela area on Monday evening sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. A four-year-old child tragically died when the balcony of an old house collapsed. The child was playing beneath the balcony at the time of the incident.
According to family members, the house was approximately 25 years old, and recent rains had further deteriorated its condition. The child's father stated that he was inside the house when he heard a loud crash and rushed outside. The sight that greeted him was horrifying; his son was trapped under the rubble. He immediately removed the debris and took his injured son to the nearby Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North District, Harishwar V Swami, stated that the police received information about the incident around 4 pm. The police team that arrived at the scene investigated and found that the dilapidated condition of the house and the rain had weakened the balcony. The additional weight from toilets on either side may also have contributed. Police have registered a case of death due to negligence (IPC Section 304A) against the house owner. The post-mortem has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to the family.
This accident once again highlights the poor condition of old buildings in Delhi. Experts say that a lack of regular inspections and repairs is leading to an increase in such incidents. Locals are demanding that the administration immediately identify and take action against dilapidated buildings. The child's family is inconsolable. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.