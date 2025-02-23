scriptDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses AAP of Emptying State Treasury, Comments on Women's Empowerment Scheme | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses AAP of Emptying State Treasury, Comments on Women's Empowerment Scheme

The Chief Minister stated that the previous government left the treasury empty, but we will go to the public with a complete plan.

Feb 23, 2025

Patrika Desk

Delhi Politics: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a press conference on Sunday, levelling serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She accused the previous government of depleting Delhi’s treasury. During the press conference, CM Gupta assured that the ₹2500 monthly payment scheme for women will be implemented with a detailed plan.

‘Previous Government Emptied the Treasury’

During the press conference, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was asked when women would receive ₹2500 per month under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Responding to this question, the CM stated that the previous government had emptied the treasury, but her government would proceed with a comprehensive plan and fulfil all the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

‘All MLAs Will Take Oath’

CM Rekha Gupta said that all MLAs will take oath in the first session of the Delhi government. Both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The protem Speaker will be sworn in by the Lieutenant Governor tomorrow morning. This is a three-day session that we have started. A lot of work needs to be done for the people of Delhi. The beginning of the rights of the people of Delhi should start from here. The most important thing is coming in this House. We had said that we would place the CAG report on the table of the House in the first session.

‘Delhi’s People Have Seen AAP’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that the people of Delhi have witnessed the actions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past 11 years and will now observe the BJP government. Meanwhile, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva said that the agenda of his government is to develop Delhi. Unfinished work in Delhi needs to be completed, and all our leaders are on the ground.

We Will Ensure Women Receive ₹2500

Earlier, former Delhi CM and Kalkaji constituency MLA Atishi had stated that they promise the women of Delhi that they will ensure the BJP’s guaranteed ₹2500 is delivered.

