Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assaulted; Attacker Arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked today. Police have arrested the assailant. During a public hearing, the attacker began shouting and slapped the Chief Minister.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

सीएम रेखा गुप्ता पर हमला (फोटोः @gupta_rekha)
CM Rekha Gupta (Photo: @gupta_rekha)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked today during a public hearing. A man assaulted the CM this morning. Police have arrested the assailant. Reports suggest the accused had arrived with a complaint during the public hearing. During this time, he slapped the CM.

Attempt to Disrupt Public Hearing

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar stated that a man approached CM Gupta under the pretext of a public hearing. He first handed some papers to the CM, then began shouting and slapped her. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, "I believe this attack on Rekha Gupta was an attempt to derail the public hearing."

Updated on:

20 Aug 2025 10:17 am

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 10:16 am

English News / National News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assaulted; Attacker Arrested
