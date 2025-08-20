Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assaulted; Attacker Arrested

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked today during a public hearing. A man assaulted the CM this morning. Police have arrested the assailant. Reports suggest the accused had arrived with a complaint during the public hearing. During this time, he slapped the CM.
Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar stated that a man approached CM Gupta under the pretext of a public hearing. He first handed some papers to the CM, then began shouting and slapped her. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, "I believe this attack on Rekha Gupta was an attempt to derail the public hearing."