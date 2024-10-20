Delhi Crime: Posing as Courier Boys, They Entered the House, Held the Couple Hostage at Gunpoint and Looted Rs 2 Crore

Police Scanning CCTV Footage The police have registered a case of loot and are investigating the matter. Shibu Singh, a retired scientist, lives with his wife Nirmala in their house. When the elderly couple was at home, two men, posing as courier boys, entered the house. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the miscreants. The police suspect that someone who knows the family well might be involved in the conspiracy.

How the Incident Unfolded The victim told the police that at around 12:45 pm, some people, posing as courier delivery boys, entered their house. They then held the elderly couple hostage at gunpoint. In this loot, around Rs 2 crore in cash and jewelry worth lakhs were looted. When the elderly couple resisted, the miscreants assaulted them. The miscreants then looted the cash and jewelry from the house and fled the scene.