Delhi CRPF Schools and Courts Receive Bomb Threat, Sparking Alarm

The blast at the Red Fort resulted in 13 deaths and injuries to over 20 people. The Central Government has handed over the investigation of this case to the NIA. Al-Falah University is also under surveillance in the investigation. Sources indicate that the blast was plotted from this university. Currently, the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies are engaged in the technical investigation of the threatening email. Security has been further tightened across Delhi. Two major terror alerts in three days have once again raised questions about the capital's security arrangements.