Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi CRPF Schools and Courts Receive Bomb Threat, Sparking Alarm

A bomb threat to two CRPF schools and three courts in Delhi has caused a stir. Bomb squads, dog squads, and a heavy police force are investigating the matter.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

bomb threat in Delhi

Bomb Threat in Delhi (Image: Patrika)

Bomb Threat in Delhi: A new shadow of terror has begun to loom over Delhi. This morning, a bomb threat was received for three prominent Delhi courts - Saket Court, Rohini Court, and Patiala House Court - and two CRPF schools. The threatening email was sent in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Upon receiving the news, the Delhi Police and central security agencies have been put on high alert. Bomb squads, dog squads, and a heavy police force have been immediately deployed in all three court premises.

Saket Court Evacuated

The Saket Court complex has been completely evacuated. All court proceedings have been suspended for at least two hours. The bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the entire premises. According to sources, the court will reopen only after lunch. Similar intensive checks are underway at Rohini and Patiala House Courts.

Accused in Red Fort Blast to be Produced Today

The most surprising aspect is that the second accused arrested in the Red Fort car bomb case is scheduled to be produced in Patiala House Court today. The threat was received precisely at this time, further increasing the concern of security agencies.

Red Fort Blast

The blast at the Red Fort resulted in 13 deaths and injuries to over 20 people. The Central Government has handed over the investigation of this case to the NIA. Al-Falah University is also under surveillance in the investigation. Sources indicate that the blast was plotted from this university. Currently, the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies are engaged in the technical investigation of the threatening email. Security has been further tightened across Delhi. Two major terror alerts in three days have once again raised questions about the capital's security arrangements.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi Blast News

Delhi News

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 01:09 pm

English News / National News / Delhi CRPF Schools and Courts Receive Bomb Threat, Sparking Alarm

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Delhi Blast News

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur
Education News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.