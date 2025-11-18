Delhi CRPF Schools and Courts Receive Bomb Threat, Sparking Alarm

Bomb Threat in Delhi (Image: Patrika)
Bomb Threat in Delhi: A new shadow of terror has begun to loom over Delhi. This morning, a bomb threat was received for three prominent Delhi courts - Saket Court, Rohini Court, and Patiala House Court - and two CRPF schools. The threatening email was sent in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Upon receiving the news, the Delhi Police and central security agencies have been put on high alert. Bomb squads, dog squads, and a heavy police force have been immediately deployed in all three court premises.
The Saket Court complex has been completely evacuated. All court proceedings have been suspended for at least two hours. The bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the entire premises. According to sources, the court will reopen only after lunch. Similar intensive checks are underway at Rohini and Patiala House Courts.
The most surprising aspect is that the second accused arrested in the Red Fort car bomb case is scheduled to be produced in Patiala House Court today. The threat was received precisely at this time, further increasing the concern of security agencies.
The blast at the Red Fort resulted in 13 deaths and injuries to over 20 people. The Central Government has handed over the investigation of this case to the NIA. Al-Falah University is also under surveillance in the investigation. Sources indicate that the blast was plotted from this university. Currently, the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies are engaged in the technical investigation of the threatening email. Security has been further tightened across Delhi. Two major terror alerts in three days have once again raised questions about the capital's security arrangements.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending
Delhi Blast News