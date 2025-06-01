Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

What Happened? According to the police, at approximately 4:33 PM, Nand Nagri police station received a report of a CNG cylinder explosion. Police and fire department teams immediately arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred during the repair of the cylinder in the warehouse, injuring a mechanic and three children. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.

Delhi: A CNG cylinder blast occurred in Sunder Nagri, injuring 3–4 people. Two fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/VQOdmpoE9Z — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025 Eyewitness Accounts Locals reported that the explosion was so powerful that it shook nearby houses. One eyewitness said, “Suddenly, there was a loud bang and smoke started rising. Children and a man ran out screaming. Everyone was scared seeing this.” The fire department immediately took action and brought the fire under control, but significant damage had already been done. Locals reported that the explosion was so powerful that it shook nearby houses. One eyewitness said, “Suddenly, there was a loud bang and smoke started rising. Children and a man ran out screaming. Everyone was scared seeing this.” The fire department immediately took action and brought the fire under control, but significant damage had already been done.

Police and Administration Response Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services, stated that four fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the cylinder explosion and whether safety regulations were being followed in the warehouse.

Fear Among Locals The incident has instilled fear among residents of Sunder Nagri and Nand Nagri. People are demanding proper safety standards for the repair and storage of cylinders in warehouses. A local resident said, “Such warehouses should not be in residential areas. It’s a threat to us.”