National News

Delhi Cylinder Blast Injures Four, Including Three Siblings

A cylinder blast injured a mechanic and three children while it was being repaired in Delhi’s Sundar Nagri area.

Jun 01, 2025 / 12:23 pm

Patrika Desk

fire Accident
Delhi Blast: A massive cylinder explosion in the Sunder Nagri area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon sent shockwaves through the entire region. Four people, including three young siblings, were critically injured in the incident. The incident occurred in a warehouse in K-Block, Nand Nagri, during the repair of a CNG cylinder.

What Happened?

According to the police, at approximately 4:33 PM, Nand Nagri police station received a report of a CNG cylinder explosion. Police and fire department teams immediately arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred during the repair of the cylinder in the warehouse, injuring a mechanic and three children. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.

Eyewitness Accounts

Locals reported that the explosion was so powerful that it shook nearby houses. One eyewitness said, “Suddenly, there was a loud bang and smoke started rising. Children and a man ran out screaming. Everyone was scared seeing this.” The fire department immediately took action and brought the fire under control, but significant damage had already been done.

Police and Administration Response

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services, stated that four fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of the cylinder explosion and whether safety regulations were being followed in the warehouse.

Fear Among Locals

The incident has instilled fear among residents of Sunder Nagri and Nand Nagri. People are demanding proper safety standards for the repair and storage of cylinders in warehouses. A local resident said, “Such warehouses should not be in residential areas. It’s a threat to us.”

Further Investigation Underway

The administration has assured assistance to the affected families. All necessary arrangements have been made at the hospital for the treatment of the injured. Police and experts are investigating whether the accident was due to technical malfunction, negligence, or some other cause.

