Delhi Election Results: Congress-AAP Alliance After Results? Sandeep Dikshit's Statement Before Counting

Congress candidate Sandeep Dixit did not confirm a Congress-AAP alliance. However, he stated that the high command will take a decision on this after the results are declared.

New DelhiFeb 08, 2025 / 09:52 am

Patrika Desk

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress-AAP alliance, Delhi Assembly Election result: Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, spoke to the media before the vote count and made a significant statement about a potential alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Will there be an alliance between AAP and Congress?

When asked if, after the election results, an alliance would be formed to form a government in Delhi, he said, “Let the counting happen, then we will see who wins. We don’t have an idea about this yet; the high command will take such a decision.”

Sandeep’s response to the ACB team visiting Kejriwal’s house

Furthermore, when the Congress candidate was questioned about the ACB team visiting the house of Delhi’s former CM Arvind Kejriwal, he declined to comment. Avoiding the question, Sandeep said, ‘What’s done is done, it happened last night. Let the counting happen.’ When asked if he thought the allegations were baseless, he said he had no idea.

Close contest between BJP and AAP

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are witnessing a close contest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP is trying to secure a third consecutive term, while the BJP aims to end its 27-year drought in the national capital. If a hung assembly emerges, an alliance between the Congress and the AAP is possible. The AAP was part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections.

National News

