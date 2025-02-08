scriptDelhi Election Results: BJP leads with majority in trends; Kejriwal, Atishi, Awadh Ojha trailing | Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal, Atishi, Awadh Ojha trailing | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Election Results: BJP leads with majority in trends; Kejriwal, Atishi, Awadh Ojha trailing

Delhi Election Result: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive victory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making every effort to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades.

BharatFeb 08, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Election Result: The Election Commission began counting votes for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections at 8 AM. Early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking the lead, with projections indicating the party’s return to power in the capital after 27 years by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Picture to Clear by Afternoon

Voting for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats occurred in a single phase on February 5. 699 candidates contested these 70 seats. The counting of votes began at 8:00 AM today, with initial trends emerging shortly thereafter. The picture will become clear by the afternoon.

Atishi faces Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. Sharp exchanges were witnessed between the leaders of the three parties during the campaign. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win a single seat. While AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, the BJP aims to break this trend and regain power in the national capital after a gap of more than two decades.

