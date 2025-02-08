Delhi Election Results: BJP leads with majority in trends; Kejriwal, Atishi, Awadh Ojha trailing

Picture to Clear by Afternoon Voting for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats occurred in a single phase on February 5. 699 candidates contested these 70 seats. The counting of votes began at 8:00 AM today, with initial trends emerging shortly thereafter. The picture will become clear by the afternoon.

Atishi faces Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. Sharp exchanges were witnessed between the leaders of the three parties during the campaign. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win a single seat. While AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, the BJP aims to break this trend and regain power in the national capital after a gap of more than two decades.