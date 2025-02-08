Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

scriptDelhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Elections Results: BJP candidate Parvesh Verma defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a resounding victory in the New Delhi constituency.

BharatFeb 08, 2025 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in the national capital after 27 years, following the Delhi elections. The most surprising result was the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma decisively defeated the former Delhi CM. The Congress party’s performance in the Delhi elections was again disappointing this year, failing to win a single seat.

Parvesh Verma Meets Amit Shah

After winning the New Delhi seat, BJP’s Parvesh Verma met with Amit Shah. Following the BJP’s victory, speculation about the Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi has intensified. Following Parvesh Verma’s meeting with Amit Shah, speculation is rife that he could be the CM face for Delhi. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly took place on 5 February, with a voter turnout of 60.54%.

Kejriwal’s Margin of Defeat

Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by 4089 votes in the New Delhi constituency. BJP’s Parvesh Verma received 30088 votes, while AAP’s Kejriwal came second with 25999 votes. Congress’s Sandeep Dixit received 4568 votes in this constituency.

