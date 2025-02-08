Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

Parvesh Verma Meets Amit Shah After winning the New Delhi seat, BJP’s Parvesh Verma met with Amit Shah. Following the BJP’s victory, speculation about the Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi has intensified. Following Parvesh Verma’s meeting with Amit Shah, speculation is rife that he could be the CM face for Delhi. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly took place on 5 February, with a voter turnout of 60.54%.
Kejriwal’s Margin of Defeat Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by 4089 votes in the New Delhi constituency. BJP’s Parvesh Verma received 30088 votes, while AAP’s Kejriwal came second with 25999 votes. Congress’s Sandeep Dixit received 4568 votes in this constituency.