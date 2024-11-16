Delhi Firing: Criminals Open Fire at Petrol Pump, Employee Injured

CCTV Footage It is reported that the police teams are investigating the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants who opened fire. The owner of the petrol pump, Harish Chaudhary, told the police that the incident might have occurred due to an old rivalry. Harish Chaudhary, a resident of Gokul Puri, has some ongoing legal cases against him. However, after talking to Anshul Rathi’s family and acquaintances, it was found that he did not have any personal disputes with anyone.

Miscreants Fired 20-22 Rounds An eyewitness said that the miscreants targeted Harish Chaudhary. They fired 20-22 rounds of bullets. Bullet marks are visible both inside and outside the office.