Delhi Firing: Criminals Open Fire at Petrol Pump, Employee Injured

More than two dozen bullets were fired inside the office of the petrol pump, injuring the supervisor who was on duty.

New DelhiNov 16, 2024 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Firing: In the Gokul Puri police station area of Delhi, miscreants opened fire indiscriminately at a petrol pump. More than two dozen bullets were fired inside the office of the petrol pump, injuring the supervisor who was on duty. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10:38 pm when four miscreants on two bikes fired bullets from outside the office cabin of the petrol pump and fled the scene. The injured, Anshul Rathi, was admitted to GTB hospital, where doctors said he was injured by splinters of glass, but his condition is out of danger. It is reported that Anshul Rathi has been working as a supervisor at the petrol pump for six years.

CCTV Footage

It is reported that the police teams are investigating the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants who opened fire. The owner of the petrol pump, Harish Chaudhary, told the police that the incident might have occurred due to an old rivalry. Harish Chaudhary, a resident of Gokul Puri, has some ongoing legal cases against him. However, after talking to Anshul Rathi’s family and acquaintances, it was found that he did not have any personal disputes with anyone.

Miscreants Fired 20-22 Rounds

An eyewitness said that the miscreants targeted Harish Chaudhary. They fired 20-22 rounds of bullets. Bullet marks are visible both inside and outside the office.

