Delhi government approves amendment to allow women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments

The Delhi government has taken a landmark decision, approving amendments to allow women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. This is the first amendment to the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act of 1954, legally permitting and protecting women's night work. This move is expected to significantly boost women's socio-economic empowerment and increase employment opportunities.
Before implementing this decision, the Delhi government has established strict safety regulations. These include mandatory CCTV surveillance at workplaces, deployment of women security guards, and provision of safe transportation for employees. Under this law, a female employee can only be assigned a night shift with her written consent. Furthermore, no woman can be dismissed from her job if she chooses not to work the night shift.
The Supreme Court recently deemed restrictions on women working night shifts unfair. Former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud stated that providing security is the government's responsibility, not restricting work. He questioned why women should be prevented from working at night when men work in night shifts in professions like pilots and soldiers.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (रेखा गुप्ता) described this policy as a crucial step towards making Delhi a 24x7 business hub. She stated that this decision will strengthen women's economic independence and make Delhi more competitive commercially. The proposal has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. CM Rekha stated that this decision will increase women's participation in the workforce, thereby increasing employment opportunities for women.
Under the new policy, retail stores, showrooms, beauty salons, call centres, IT companies, and other commercial establishments will be permitted to employ women in night shifts. This permission is being granted by removing the restrictions of the previously enforced sections 14, 15, and 16, which prohibited women from working during different times in winter and summer, thus limiting job opportunities for women.
The new policy mandates employers to provide all statutory benefits such as ESI, PF, bonus, overtime, and weekly holidays. Salaries must be paid only through digital means. Furthermore, internal complaint committees under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act will be mandatory at workplaces. Adequate lighting and security arrangements at pick-up and drop-off points will also be necessary.
Kalpana Vishwanath, co-founder of Safepin, welcomed the policy but cautioned that successful implementation will be the real test. She emphasised the need to focus on public transport and road safety alongside workplace safety. Senior advocate Madhavi Diwan described the old rules as patriarchal, stating that this change will promote women's freedom and self-reliance.
States like Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Haryana already allow women to work night shifts, but this rule was not in place in Delhi. This limited job opportunities for women. The Delhi government's move will now boost employment opportunities for women in sectors like IT, BPO, and hospitality, strengthening the business environment and promoting women's economic empowerment.
The proposal is now awaiting the Lieutenant Governor's approval. Once approved, establishments employing women in night shifts will have to adhere to all safety and facility standards set by the government. Inspection procedures will also be initiated to ensure the decision's proper implementation at the grassroots level. This step is considered not only a significant legal change but also a decisive initiative towards women's socio-economic empowerment.