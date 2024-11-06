Delhi Government Responsible for Yamuna and Air Pollution, Says Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “Since this government came to power, pollution has increased a hundredfold, so they will be questioned. The Delhi government never takes responsibility, they keep blaming others.” BJP Also Raises Questions BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday over the pollution levels in the national capital and the Yamuna River, accusing the party of being “false” and having a “Sanatan Virodhi mentality”. The BJP leader also said that the AAP is doing politics over festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja and playing a “blame game” over pollution.

Gopal Rai’s Allegations Against BJP On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with the concerned departments regarding the pollution issue in the national capital. He advocated for a united effort to reduce pollution in the northern states while accusing the BJP governments in neighbouring states of doing politics over air pollution. He said, “The BJP governments in the centre, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan are only doing politics. They don’t know anything else. All the governments of northern states will have to work together. The Delhi government is working day and night, while the BJP government is sitting quietly.”