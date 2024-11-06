scriptDelhi Government Responsible for Yamuna and Air Pollution, Says Sandeep Dikshit | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Government Responsible for Yamuna and Air Pollution, Says Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of failing to address the issues of Yamuna River pollution and air quality, saying that the Delhi government is responsible for the current situation.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 03:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Air Quality: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to address the issues of air pollution and Yamuna River pollution in the national capital, and claimed that the Delhi government is shirking its responsibility and blaming others. Speaking about the toxic foam in the Yamuna River and the air quality, Dikshit said, “Politics will happen because politics is the cause of this destruction. The current situation of Yamuna River and air quality is the responsibility of the Delhi government.”
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “Since this government came to power, pollution has increased a hundredfold, so they will be questioned. The Delhi government never takes responsibility, they keep blaming others.”

BJP Also Raises Questions

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday over the pollution levels in the national capital and the Yamuna River, accusing the party of being “false” and having a “Sanatan Virodhi mentality”. The BJP leader also said that the AAP is doing politics over festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja and playing a “blame game” over pollution.

Gopal Rai’s Allegations Against BJP

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with the concerned departments regarding the pollution issue in the national capital. He advocated for a united effort to reduce pollution in the northern states while accusing the BJP governments in neighbouring states of doing politics over air pollution. He said, “The BJP governments in the centre, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan are only doing politics. They don’t know anything else. All the governments of northern states will have to work together. The Delhi government is working day and night, while the BJP government is sitting quietly.”

Yamuna’s Water Turns Toxic

The Yamuna River was seen with thick toxic foam at Kalindi Kunj, as the pollution level in the river has increased. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 358 till 8 am today. The air quality in several areas of the city was very poor, posing a significant health risk.

