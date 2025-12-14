Delhi Govt. Decides to Close Schools as GRAP-4 is Implemented

Image: AI
The pollution situation in Delhi is once again becoming serious. Based on a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Delhi government had previously implemented GRAP-3 in November. Although restrictions were eased after a slight improvement in AQI, the capital's air has now turned toxic again.
Just a few hours after GRAP-3 was implemented on Saturday evening, the situation worsened, leading to the decision to implement GRAP-4 late at night. With the implementation of GRAP-4, the Delhi government has issued a major order regarding schools.
The Delhi government has directed that classes up to 5th grade in all schools in the capital will be conducted in a hybrid mode. Under this, students will be provided with the facility to study through both online and offline mediums. Schools and homes that have easy access to online learning facilities will have to start hybrid mode studies from Monday, December 15, 2025, as per the government order.
The circular issued by the Delhi government clarifies that this order will currently apply only to students up to 5th grade. No new instructions have been issued for students from 6th to 12th grade. Therefore, these classes will continue to attend school until the next order is issued. However, it is speculated that a decision regarding hybrid mode or winter vacation may be taken in the coming days for classes other than 10th and 12th.
According to the government circular, this order for hybrid mode studies will be implemented with immediate effect in all schools in Delhi. This includes government schools, government-aided schools, private schools, NDMC schools, Delhi Cantonment Board schools, and MCD schools. Until the next order from the Delhi government, classes up to 5th grade will continue in hybrid mode in all schools in the capital. According to health and education experts, studying in online mode may be a safer option for children for the next few days.
Based on the recent report by CPCB and the recommendation of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM), GRAP-4 was implemented in the capital from Saturday evening, and under this, a directive for Work From Home for 50% of employees has been issued for all government and private offices.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending