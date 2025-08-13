Delhi High Court Raises Concerns Over AI's Impact on Right to be Forgotten

Delhi High Court: Three judges of the Delhi High Court held an extensive discussion on the ‘right to be forgotten’, deeming it essential for individuals. However, the judges also clarified that it's not universally applicable. The decision regarding the ‘right to be forgotten’ should be based on the facts and circumstances of each case. This discussion took place on Tuesday between Justice Mini Pushkarna, Justice Anish Dayal, and Justice Tejas Karia. All three judges were speaking at the 50th legal discussion of the ‘Mangalwar Group’ on Tuesday. The topic of this legal discussion was 'The Right to be Forgotten in the Digital Age: Balancing Privacy, Public Interest and Freedom of Expression'.