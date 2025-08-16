Delhi Humayun Tomb Tragedy: Wall Collapse Claims Several Lives

Delhi Humayun Tomb Accident: On Friday afternoon, as usual, the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin, was filled with devotees and those seeking blessings. Some were making supplications, others praying for peace. Among them was a retired school teacher praying for her injured son. A young tailor had come hoping to meet the Imam before spending the evening with a friend. A mother of four had also come with her husband.
No one imagined that their cheerful gathering would turn into mourning in a matter of minutes. Within moments, the scene transformed into one of screams and a pile of rubble. The wall and roof of the two-room structure of the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah suddenly collapsed. Twelve people were trapped under the rain-soaked stones and bricks. Locals and firefighters spent hours removing the debris. Some lives were saved, but several families were irrevocably broken.
Local residents reported that the debris, about four feet high, was wet and muddy due to the rain, making excavation extremely difficult. Mukesh Verma, an officer with the Delhi Fire Service, said the amount of debris and the location made the rescue operation particularly challenging. Mukesh Verma told TOI, “Before the fire engines arrived, local people had rescued five people. The rest were pulled out by firefighters and others.” He further added, “The work was difficult because the site was like a jungle where JCBs couldn't reach. We had to remove the debris manually to avoid harming anyone trapped underneath.”
29-year-old Nadim had gone out on his scooter with his closest friend, 22-year-old Moinuddin, on Friday. They planned to visit the Dargah and meet the Maulvi. Nadim remained outside while Moinuddin went inside. Minutes later, when the wall collapsed, a panicked Nadim peered through the window and called out to his friend, but received no answer. After hours of removing debris, Moinuddin's body was recovered.
A heartbroken Nadim said, “We were together since childhood. We even had plans to watch a movie today. Now, only memories remain.” Moinuddin’s 28-year-old wife, Afsana, said, “I was going with him, but due to the rain, he asked me to stay with the children. I don't know what to do without him. My children keep calling for him. My five-year-old son attends a government school. I also have a three-year-old daughter. Our family completely depended on Moinuddin.”
Nadim recounted, “We waited outside the Dargah for at least 15 minutes. After the cleaning work in the premises was completed, a small group of people gathered at the entrance and entered the Dargah. My friend Moinuddin was among them. I was a little distance behind, but as soon as Moinuddin reached inside a room, the wall collapsed. I was terrified. I shouted for my friend, but there was no response. I called some of my friends from Zakir Nagar for help. We started searching for him in the rubble, but when we found Moinuddin, we realised we had passed over his body several times.”
56-year-old Anita Saini, a retired teacher from Jangpura, was also trapped in the accident. It was her first visit to the Dargah; she had come to pray for her son, Rishabh, who had recently been injured in an accident. Anita's elder son, Shivangi, stood outside the AIIMS Trauma Centre waiting for his mother's body. Shivangi said, “Mother had never been to the Dargah before. She went only for us today, but she didn't return.” Rishabh, standing nearby, was speechless.
Meanwhile, 39-year-old Mohammad Ashik, a bag maker from Mustafabad, had come to the Dargah with his 33-year-old wife, Rahat Parveen, on Friday. He had managed to get leave from his factory with great difficulty. When Rahat needed water, Ashik went towards the door. Then there was a loud bang, and the wall collapsed. Ashik said, “I couldn't think. I just started digging through the rubble. My wife was trapped there. Thankfully, our four children weren't with us. Rahat is fighting for her life in the hospital.”