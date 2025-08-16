Delhi Humayun Tomb Tragedy: Wall Collapse Claims Several Lives

Nadim recounted, “We waited outside the Dargah for at least 15 minutes. After the cleaning work in the premises was completed, a small group of people gathered at the entrance and entered the Dargah. My friend Moinuddin was among them. I was a little distance behind, but as soon as Moinuddin reached inside a room, the wall collapsed. I was terrified. I shouted for my friend, but there was no response. I called some of my friends from Zakir Nagar for help. We started searching for him in the rubble, but when we found Moinuddin, we realised we had passed over his body several times.”